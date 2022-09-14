Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
khqa.com
Police: 6 arrested in Keokuk for running drug house
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Three men and three women from Keokuk were arrested on Friday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges in a case involving a drug house. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force said the arrests stem from an investigation into the use and distribution of controlled substances from the home where all six were living.
khqa.com
Citywide cleanup in Quincy this month
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy, along with Republic Services, is holding its annual cleanup on Monday, Sept. 26 through Friday, Sept. 30 on the northeast corner of the Quincy Town Center parking lot (near Slumberland), located at 3203 Broadway Street. The site will be staffed and open to the...
muddyrivernews.com
Tyler, Wiemelt tabbed as deputy chiefs for Quincy Police Department
QUINCY — Raymond “Mike” Tyler is the deputy chief of operations for the Quincy Police Department, and Travis Wiemelt is deputy chief of administration. Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, announced the appointments Friday morning in an email sent to local media. Both deputy chiefs...
wlds.com
Griggsville Man Arrested for String of Fires at Pike County Livestock Business
A Pike County man is being held on charges related to a string of recent arson indents. According to a press release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, his office along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal executed a court-authorized search warrant yesterday at a residence located in the 700 block of North Chandler Street in Griggsville and arrested 37-year-old Travis T. McDonald on charges of arson and criminal damage to property over $100,000.00.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBUR
Teen hit by car near Kahoka, Mo.
Clark Co., Mo- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car as he was walking about a mile east of Kahoka. TV Station KHQA reports that, at about 12:25 AM Thursday, 30-year-old Tasheina Dale of Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound on US 136 when her vehicle struck a pedestrian, later identified as 19-year-old Austin Holtke of Fulton, Mo.
KBUR
Fort Madison Police discover homemade explosive device
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison Police Department were forced to evacuate multiple homes on Thursday, September 15th due to the discovery of a homemade explosive device. According to a news release, at about 1:45 PM Thursday, a Fort Madison Detective was assisting Human Services with a routine check at a residence in the 2900 block of Ave H.
Pen City Current
Explosive device shuts down neighborhood
FORT MADISON - An improvised explosive device discovered during a police investigation on Thursday forced the evacuation of several homes in Fort Madison. According to Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff, at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a Fort Madison detective was working on an investigation in conjunction with the Dept. of Human Services, at a residence in the 2900 block of Avenue H when the homemade explosive device was discovered in a camper on the premises.
There’s a Missouri Food Truck Festival Happening We Need to Copy
I'm not normally a fan of copying other people's ideas, but I'll make an exception in this case. There's a very popular food truck festival happening in Missouri this weekend and we completely need to do this in the Quincy/Hannibal area. The Missouri Food Truck Fest is happening for the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
muddyrivernews.com
Safe Kids Adams County to host car seat round-up Thursday
QUINCY — Safe Kids Adams County is having a car seat roundup to dispose of old/expired car seats from noon-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Adams County Health Department parking lot, 330 Vermont. “There are several factors that make a car seat unsafe. If a car seat is...
wlds.com
Livestock Complex Near Griggsville Burns
Several Pike County Fire Departments responded to a fire early Monday morning that destroyed a livestock facility. The Pike Press reports that a call for a structure fire came in at approximately 3:45AM Monday to Lynch Livestock, located 2 ½ miles north of Griggsville on Illinois Route 107. According to the report, it’s believed that fire had started about an hour prior to the call.
100-Year Old Illinois School For Sale Has Endless Possibilities
A former elementary school in Illinois is for sale and comes with lots of square footage and history. The school was built in 1922 in Benton, Illinois, and closed in 2000, and is now for sale to anyone who has a great idea and maybe even a little money to make this building shine again. The building is listed for $199,900 and is in southern Illinois.
wlds.com
Speeks Turns Down Winchester, Search Still On For New Winchester Police Chief
The City of Winchester is still without a police chief. The Winchester City Council voted to extend an offer for the full time position to former Roodhouse Police Chief and current Secretary of State Police Officer Steve Speeks at their September monthly meeting. Via text message over the weekend, Mayor...
wlds.com
Youth Football Coach Charged with Theft of Funds from Team Account, Defrauding Local Family
A Pike County youth football coach was arrested on theft charges this week. According to a press release this afternoon from the Pittsfield Police Department, on Tuesday officers arrested 25-year-old Matthew J. Robinson of Pittsfield. According to the report, the arrest is the result of an investigation into suspicious purchases...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: New Mark Twain Memorial Bridge opened
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. On September 16, 2000, the second Mark Twain Memorial Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois, was formally opened. The through truss bridge connects Hannibal, Missouri, which was the childhood home of renowned writer and humorist Samuel Langhorne Clemens (better known as Mark Twain), with Levee Township in Illinois.
vandalialeader.com
Future of hospital hangs in the balance
Platinum Team Management, a hospital and medical management company based in Wylie, Texas, announced an agreement last May to assume control of Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton. Noble Health had announced that the facilities were closing on March 25 and the two hospitals suspended services and diverted all patients to nearby facilities. Since that time, questions have been raised concerning the possibility of the hospitals reopening.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy University announces POLIS fall schedule
QUINCY — Quincy University’s Pursuit of Learning in Society released its fall semester class schedule. POLIS is an opportunity for lifelong learning for seniors. The atmosphere is casual and welcoming with cookies and coffee at break. Fall 2022 Class Schedule:. Sept. 16 – “Constitutional Right of Privacy/Multifaceted Concept”...
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Hull in Pike County Jail facing drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Hull are lodged in the Pike County Jail on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. Sept. 6 to a disturbance in the 600 block of Elm Street in Hull. After an investigation, Carmella I. Birchum, 38, and James M. Gardiner, 53, were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
muddyrivernews.com
HLGU professor releases debut novel; signing event set for Sept. 22
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University alum Amanda Henry, now an associate professor of English, has released her debut novel and the first book in the Tokens of Rynar series, “The Legacy of the Lost Rider.” A signing event at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, in the Student Center on campus.
Friendly Finn Has Been Looking For His Forever Home For 483 Days
Meet Finn! Finn is waiting to be adopted at the Quincy Humane Society for over 480 days. Finn is a 3-year-old Retriever Labrador/Mix and is a large black and white dog. I am a big supporter of adopt-not-shop and all of my four-legged family members have been adopted. So when I see that Mr. Finn has not been adopted for over a year it makes me so sad. Finn loves to go outsit and play fetch with all of the staff members at the humane society. His favorite thing to do is just to be outside and play, especially a good game of tug-of-war.
muddyrivernews.com
HLGU to celebrate Constitution Day Monday; House Rep. Richey to speak
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University will celebrate Constitution Day with Missouri House Rep. Doug Richey at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 in the Roland Fine Arts Center. This Constitution Day event is in partnership with the Moorman Foundation as part of the Free Society Speaker Series at HLGU. In a press release, Eric Turner, chair of the arts and humanities division at HLGU said, “Doug is a perfect fit as he embodies both a pastor’s heart and a sharp, scholarly mind with respect to the political landscape in Missouri.”
Comments / 0