Jacksonville releases heavily redacted police recordings from high school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police released more public records related to the deadly stabbing at Northside High School two weeks ago today. Saddique Melvin was killed, while another student was sent to the hospital with injuries in the September 1st attack. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with voluntary...
Ousted town manager reportedly in the running to lead Town of Navassa
NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - After only three months on the job, she was forced out of her role as Town Manager in Kenly, North Carolina. In August, Kenly Town Council voted to terminate Justine Jones after their entire police force and two town administrators resigned in protest of the difficult work environment they say she created there.
