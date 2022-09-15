Read full article on original website
SEC’s Gensler says proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies may be securities
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrencies could be considered securities, which would include the US$200 billion Ethereum network after it completed its shift to a PoS system on Thursday. After a congressional hearing on Thursday, Gensler said such assets – which allow holders...
Markets: Bitcoin dips below US$20,000; Ether, ETC fall post-Merge
Bitcoin fell below the US$20,000 support line in Friday morning trading in Asia, while Ether saw a sell-off following the long-awaited network “Merge” on Thursday. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization fell below US$1 trillion as all top 10 tokens were trading down. Fast facts. Bitcoin fell 2.7% in...
As “The Merge” succeeds, rival ETHPoW fork falters
ETHPoW, the Ethereum hard fork blockchain intended to preserve proof-of-work after the native chain transitioned to proof-of-stake, is facing technical difficulties despite months of anticipation. Fast facts. Prior to the fork, it was announced that ETHW tokens would be airdropped to Ethereum holders. However, confusion and scams were reported almost...
F2Pool, Poolin, Antpool launch ETHW mining pools
Mining pools F2Pool, Poolin and Antpool have launched their ETHW (EthereumPoW) mining pools, according to their respective websites, while a few other large mining pools have also said they would support the mining of the fork token. Fast facts. F2Pool said on Thursday the remaining hashrate in its ETH pool...
Busan’s big blockchain plans
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – September 16, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Will help from Binance and FTX finally establish South Korea’s second largest city as the crypto haven it’s trying to be?. We’ll have more on those stories — and other news shaping...
Animoca Brand’s Sandbox to launch metaverse in Dubai, other global cities
The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd., the Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital company, will be taking its Hong Kong metaverse strategy to a new market in Dubai, launching a “Dubaiverse,” the company said at the 62nd edition of the True Global Ventures Conference on Thursday.
S.Korea finance regulator: crypto can be subject to capital markets law
South Korea’s Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) governor Lee Bok-hyun says he disagrees with the view that crypto cannot be seen as financial investment products or securities, while revealing he assisted local prosecutors in designating Terra-LUNA tokens as securities, according to local media reports. Fast facts. “As a person in...
Celsius seeks court approval to monetize stablecoin assets
Amid its bankruptcy proceedings, crypto lender Celsius Network LLC has sought court approval to sell and/or exchange its stablecoin holdings for U.S. dollars in order to generate liquidity and help fund its operations. Fast facts. “Celsius currently owns eleven different forms of stablecoin totaling approximately US$23 million,” according to a...
