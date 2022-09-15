ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed

Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Reported Request Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady's decision to continue his football career this season has put a serious strain on his relationship. According to multiple reports, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, isn't happy with his decision to come out of retirement. A report from People suggested that Bundchen would like her husband to be around more for their children.
Longtime NFL QB Says Tom Brady Has 'Zero Respect' for Him

A longtime NFL quarterback is not a fan of Tom Brady. Ryan Fitzpatrick recently appeared on the podcast Pardon My Take and talked about how Brady was referring to him when the seven-time Super Bowl champion called an unnamed quarterback a mother f— in June 2021 when talking about his free agency experience in 2020. At the time, Brady was looking for a new team to play for after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, Brady was angry that another team passed on him to stick with their current quarterback.
