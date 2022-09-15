Read full article on original website
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Photos: Meet The Woman Who Was With Jeff Bezos At Chiefs-Chargers Game
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in one of the most anticipated games of the season. Before the game kicked off, the Chiefs celebrated their 50th anniversary of Arrowhead Stadium. Among those on the field to celebrate the occasion was billionaire Jeff Bezos. The...
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News
Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
Free Agent Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Reportedly Has "Multiple" Offers
Since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, wide receiver Cole Beasley has had a devil of a time finding a new NFL team. But he could be on the verge of finally signing a contract. According to ProFootballNetwork, Beasley is drawing "serious interest and contract offers from multiple...
Chargers QB Justin Herbert's injury revealed
Good news for Chargers fans. The diagnosis of quarterback Justin Herbert’s injury that he sustained in Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs is fractured rib cartilage, per head coach Brandon Staley. As a result, Herbert is day-to-day. Staley added that he could be back at practice next week,...
Fox’s Erin Andrews Details Death-Defying Experience
The incident took place before the longtime sideline reporter worked the Week 1 game between the Packers and the Vikings.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Reported Request Of Tom Brady
Tom Brady's decision to continue his football career this season has put a serious strain on his relationship. According to multiple reports, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, isn't happy with his decision to come out of retirement. A report from People suggested that Bundchen would like her husband to be around more for their children.
Popculture
Longtime NFL QB Says Tom Brady Has 'Zero Respect' for Him
A longtime NFL quarterback is not a fan of Tom Brady. Ryan Fitzpatrick recently appeared on the podcast Pardon My Take and talked about how Brady was referring to him when the seven-time Super Bowl champion called an unnamed quarterback a mother f— in June 2021 when talking about his free agency experience in 2020. At the time, Brady was looking for a new team to play for after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Before he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020, Brady was angry that another team passed on him to stick with their current quarterback.
Bills' Josh Allen wins GMFB's 'Angry Run' of Week 1 (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen won 2022’s first “Angry Runs” award from the NFL Network show Good Morning Football. Following the Bills’ 31-10 win over the Rams, Allen said he didn’t take any “big hits.”. He handed some out, though. Allen had another outrageous stiff...
WATCH: Gabe Davis makes cameo in hilarious Josh Allen coffee ad
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now in the coffee business (sort of). Like his cereal which helps raise money for good causes, the QB now has a coffee doing the same. (It can be purchased at Wegmans or through ja17coffee.com). A commercial for it has since follow and it’s great....
FOX Sports
Blazin' 5: Saints upset Tom Brady, Eagles win vs. Vikings on MNF | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd shares his Blazin' 5 picks of Week 2, including the New Orleans Saints upsetting Tom Brady and the Philadelphia Eagles edging out over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. What are your blazin' hot picks?
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Ripped by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Says Chase of Diggs: 'He’s not too technically sound ... You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit-or-miss.'' Bengals at Cowboys is on.
Patriots at Steelers: 'Must-Win' for Coach Bill Belichick, Predicts Rob Ninkovich
Rob Ninkovich harboring the belief that coach Bill Belichick's Patriots are facing a "must-win game" against the 1-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday comes with an important framework.
Why Steelers fans should still hate Bill Belichick and the Patriots
Adam Crowley and Colin Dunlap of Audacy’s “Fourth Down In The Steel City” podcast talked about the Steelers - Patriots rivalry and why Steelers fans shouldn’t forget spygate and the early 2000s AFC Championship Game losses.
Gisele Bundchen has big plans for the future, whether or not Tom Brady retires
Gisele Bundchen is Elle magazine’s cover model for October.
