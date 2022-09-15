ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

A solemn spectacle... and Her Majesty's final resting place: How this historic day of Britain mourning will unfold with the Queen's coffin being taken to Westminster Abbey at 10.44am, and until she is laid to rest with her beloved Philip at 7.30pm

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey today before Her Majesty is laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel in Windsor. London is expected to be at full capacity as hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to watch the...
msn.com

Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
