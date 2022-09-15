Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Prince William Gives an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'Spoiled Rotten, I'm Sure.'
Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis are in good hands! During a surprise walk about on Saturday, Prince William, confirmed the news to a royal watcher who asked about the status of the monarch’s dogs. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he told the mourner...
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
A solemn spectacle... and Her Majesty's final resting place: How this historic day of Britain mourning will unfold with the Queen's coffin being taken to Westminster Abbey at 10.44am, and until she is laid to rest with her beloved Philip at 7.30pm
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey today before Her Majesty is laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel in Windsor. London is expected to be at full capacity as hundreds of thousands of mourners are expected to watch the...
U.K.・
msn.com
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Latine Folks, Which Moments In TV And Movies Made You Feel Represented?
Those moments that low-key make your heart swell with pride are everything.
Comments / 0