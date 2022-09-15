In One Ear: Here we go again

Goonies still never say die. Just recently, Sean Astin was in Portland at the Rose City Comic Con and, of course, the subject of a sequel to the iconic 1985 movie, "The Goonies" came up.

According to WeGotThisCovered.com, during a question and answer period, a Goonies fan asked the inevitable: "Will there ever be a chance for Goonies 2, and you being the dad with the young kids?"