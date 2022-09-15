ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Astorian

In One Ear: Here we go again

By Elleda Wilson The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MOXjJ_0hwK6XAA00

Goonies still never say die. Just recently, Sean Astin was in Portland at the Rose City Comic Con and, of course, the subject of a sequel to the iconic 1985 movie, "The Goonies" came up.

According to WeGotThisCovered.com, during a question and answer period, a Goonies fan asked the inevitable: "Will there ever be a chance for Goonies 2, and you being the dad with the young kids?"

Comments / 2

Related
24hip-hop.com

Vancouver’s Next Big Thing: Cutface

The Vancouver/Portland based rapper, promoter, Cutface has been making waves in the NW battle scene. Currently on a rise, he’s hosted battles at bloodstock and in Portland and battles in the upper and lower 360 in Washington State. Currently signed to StrangesoundsLLC, he’s getting ready to put together bigger...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dear Fred Meyer

You have no right to scan my license. Card me? Sure. We all know the info will be sold a 1000 times over. No thanks. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury continue our mission of providing up-to-the-minute information, progressive journalism, and fun things to do in Portland by making a small recurring monthly contribution. Never forget: Your help is essential and very much appreciated!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Movies
The Oregonian

Portland’s Mole Mole turns mole into an art form

The Oregonian ranked Portland food cart Mole Mole third best new food cart in Portland this year. For the full list, go here. Mole Mole is the ultimate family business. Roberto Flores, 43, creates the dishes alongside a sous chef, Alejandra Rendon, who happens to be his wife. His four sons help out when they’re not in school. And daughter Brenda Flores, 21, works the counter, does prep and handles other aspects of the business, like talking to the media. Roberto calls Brenda his “left hand.” Roberto is from Puebla, and has been perfecting his home state’s signature mole for years while working at various Portland restaurants, including Tamale Boy and Cha Cha Cha. The details are what sets Mole Mole’s mole apart. The dark version is semi-sweet and made with spices and nuts. The green has poblano peppers and jalapeños, pumpkin seeds and pistachios. The pink gets its color from beets. All three options are fresh, delicious and look lovely atop the individually painted Pueblan plates, a detail important to Brenda and Roberto. Mole Mole has been open for about a year and has become a popular spot, serving crowds of fans on Alberta Street. “Even during extreme weather,” Brenda said, “people still came.”
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Literary Hub

LeVar Burton says people who ban books are “dirtbags.”

In case you needed a strong reminder that banning books is wrong—or extra motivation to read the books that have recently been targeted—LeVar Burton is here for you. During a recent appearance at Rose City Comic Com in Portland, Oregon, Burton addressed the subject in response to a question from an audience member who asked for his feelings on it. He responded:
PORTLAND, OR
theoldmotor.com

1940s Vintage Street Scenes in Portland Oregon

Today we have a pair of vintage street scenes taken in Portland, OR, dating back to the 1940s. The lead image and the enlargeable version of it below dates to 1946 and is a view looking north on SW 6th Ave (State RT 99), from Washington St. Note the rare 1939 Lincoln Zephyr on the far-left and the road signs on the lamp post in front of “Rich’s Cigar” shop.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

CouveCon at Vancouver Mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - From home design to comics, CouveCon has it all. The event taking place at Vancouver Mall this Saturday gives fans of pop culture and all things comic a new con to check out. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise got a preview of the event Friday morning.
VANCOUVER, WA
Lake Oswego Review

Hot darn, it's Hot Wheels Monster Trucks racin' in Portland!

The cool event takes place in the dark at Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with star trucks lighting up the arena.Lovers of little toy trucks and really big roaring trucks should make their way to Veterans Memorial Coliseum this weekend. For the first time, the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18. Tickets start as low as $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Events are 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Trucks involved include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Boneshaker, Bigfoot and more in competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. And, there'll be a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot Megasaurus and the electrifying high-flying freestyle motocross riders of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live. For tickets and information, see www.rosequarter.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
brewpublic.com

The Weekend in Beer – Beginning September 15, 2022

For this post-Labor day weekend we dug up over 20 events to share with you starting today, Thursday September 15th with Oktoberfest in Mt. Angel featuring over 40 beers from Oregon and around the world. Today, Fire on the Mountain does a Lager Tap takeover thru the weekend at 11:00 a.m., followed by new releases from Hopworks, VICE BEER, Hetty Alice and a collabo beer with Ecliptic and Holy Mountain at the Tulip Shop Tavern. John Holl will be doing a podcast/beer signing of his new book the Craft Brewery Cookbook at Von Ebert Glendoveer at 5:30 p.m.
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Sherwood's Regal Cinemas shuts its doors

The announcement was made on the Sherwood theatre's website on Thursday, Sept. 15 In a shock to movie lovers, Regal Cinemas Sherwood, located at 15995 S.W. Tualatin-Sherwood Road, has closed its doors, effective Thursday, Sept. 15. The theater announced its closure Thursday afternoon with a brief message on its website. "Regal Sherwood will be closed as of Thursday, September 15," the message reads. "We hope you check out our Regal Bridgeport Village location." A spokesperson for the theater chain, Richard Grover, provided the following statement. "Regal has made the decision to close our theatre located in Sherwood,"...
montavilla.net

A SE Division Party on Saturday

TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

4 Great Fall Hikes Near Portland

Summer hikes are all about swimming holes and soaking up the sun (or seeking shade when the sun gets to be a little too much). But as we ease into sweater weather, it’s a great time to catch sight of migrating birds, munch on some finally-ripe huckleberries, or let a waterfall cool you off one last time before it the actual cold sets in and some of these trails get buried in snow. Here are a few of our favorite places for fall hikes.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Bill Maher blasts Portland Public Schools curriculum as a ‘unified theory of wokeness’

Bill Maher found another reason to make fun of Portland, and the city’s reputation for progressive policies, on Friday’s episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher.” In interviews, the host has pushed back against liberals who accuse him of turning conservative by his increasing willingness to go after the left, saying liberals are fine, but he doesn’t identify with what he calls the “woke” crowd.
PORTLAND, OR
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
2K+
Followers
156
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy