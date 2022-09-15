August jobs: Local labor force hits 13-month high at 42,500 or up 1,300 workers vs. a year earlier. First-time jobless claims mixed across the region

Rome-Floyd County’s labor force grew by 1,300 jobs in August vs. the same month last year, and by 100 jobs from the previous month, according to Georgia’s Department of Labor. GDOL

There’s a mixed employment report for August across Northwest Georgia and the state. The news is mostly good but there are a few bumps in surrounding counties.

Rome and Floyd County saw the labor force grow by 1,300 jobs in August versus the same month last year, reaching a 13-month peak of 42,500 jobs. That’s also 100 more jobs from the July report, according to Georgia’s Department of Labor.

First-time unemployment claims are where things separate. A county-by-county look shows:

♦ Floyd: 287 claims, down 29.1% from July and by 7.7% from August 2021.

♦ Bartow: 247 claims, an increase of 4.2% from the previous month but down 25.4% from a year earlier.

♦ Gordon: 159 claims, down 46.1% from July and by 28.4% from August 2021.

♦ Polk: 201 claims, up 125.8% from 30 days earlier and 45.7% from the previous 12 months.

♦ Chattooga: 163 claims, an increase of nearly 47% for the month and 126.4% year over year.

♦ Georgia: Initial claims were down 1,795 (6%) from July to 26,750 in August. Over the year, initial claims were down 21,122 (44%).

September updates from Chattooga County may be skewed as the Labor Day floods idled some workers there, including some manufacturing and hospitality employees.

Statewide, Georgia’s jobless rate held at 2.8% for a second month. Job numbers increased 15,800 from July to August to an all-time high of 4,824,500.