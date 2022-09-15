August jobs: Local labor force hits 13-month high at 42,500 or up 1,300 workers vs. a year earlier. First-time jobless claims mixed across the region
There’s a mixed employment report for August across Northwest Georgia and the state. The news is mostly good but there are a few bumps in surrounding counties.
Rome and Floyd County saw the labor force grow by 1,300 jobs in August versus the same month last year, reaching a 13-month peak of 42,500 jobs. That’s also 100 more jobs from the July report, according to Georgia’s Department of Labor.
First-time unemployment claims are where things separate. A county-by-county look shows:
♦ Floyd: 287 claims, down 29.1% from July and by 7.7% from August 2021.
♦ Bartow: 247 claims, an increase of 4.2% from the previous month but down 25.4% from a year earlier.
♦ Gordon: 159 claims, down 46.1% from July and by 28.4% from August 2021.
♦ Polk: 201 claims, up 125.8% from 30 days earlier and 45.7% from the previous 12 months.
♦ Chattooga: 163 claims, an increase of nearly 47% for the month and 126.4% year over year.
♦ Georgia: Initial claims were down 1,795 (6%) from July to 26,750 in August. Over the year, initial claims were down 21,122 (44%).
September updates from Chattooga County may be skewed as the Labor Day floods idled some workers there, including some manufacturing and hospitality employees.
Statewide, Georgia’s jobless rate held at 2.8% for a second month. Job numbers increased 15,800 from July to August to an all-time high of 4,824,500.
