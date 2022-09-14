ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

WHAS11

Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY

RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16

Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, WENDY. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, MITCHELL D. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. WARD, BRANDON WAYNE. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER. (PRETRIAL...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

KSP looking for Whitley County murder suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are looking for a Williamsburg man they say murdered another man after a physical altercation Wednesday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, KSP was called to a home on Patrick Hollow Road for a report of a fatal shooting. An investigation revealed Martin Canada shot Kyle Chadwell during an altercation, according to police. Chadwell was taken to a hospital where he died.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
LOUISVILLE, KY
clayconews.com

BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tour Bus#Tennessee Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Wate Tv#The Sold
WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: Gospel light shines bright on my old Eastern Kentucky home

Most people know by now that on July 27, 2022, historic levels of rain fell on Southeastern Kentucky taking the lives, homes, and livelihoods of many. As an Eastern Kentucky native, born and raised in Red Fox, Kentucky, my heart continues to ache with much grief as I witness the magnitude of the loss and trauma that so many image bearers in the region continue to experience because of the flood.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
