Shively Police: 2 dead, 1 injured on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Dixie Hwy. on a report of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 17. Police said they found three victims at the scene. One woman in her 20s was transported to an area hospital with injuries...
wdrb.com
Woman killed in accident in southwest Louisville, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman with three children in her car was killed in an accident in southwest Louisville Friday night. Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said Third Division officers responded to a rollover crash involving one vehicle at Third Street/Village Park Drive just after 10 p.m.
clayconews.com
DOUBLE FATALITY COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 52 IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Post 7,Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2013 Ford...
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
WLKY.com
TRAFFIC: All lanes back open on I-64 E after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of 11 p.m., all lanes are back open on I-64 e. All lanes were blocked on I-64 East near mile marker four due to a crash. TRIMARC said the lanes were blocked around 8:28 p.m. on Friday night. They did not say what the cause...
WKRC
Kentucky man sentenced for breaking 9-day-old's arms, legs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Kentucky man will serve five years in prison after he admitted to beating and breaking the arms and legs of his 9-day-old son. Brent Bishop, also known as Michael Bishop, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree child abuse. Reports say...
clayconews.com
CORBIN, KENTUCKY WOMAN WANTED ON WARRANT OF ARREST FACING DOZENS OF CHARGES IN LAUREL COUNTY AFTER BEING TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN KNOX CO.
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed arrested Wanda L. Evans age 57 of Corbin on Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM. The arrest occurred in Knox County (on a Laurel Sheriff’s Office case) and the accused was...
clayconews.com
FATAL SHOOTING IN WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY SPARKS KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AND SEARCH FOR SUSPECT FROM WILLIAMSBURG
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (September 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 11:45 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting which took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, WENDY. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, MITCHELL D. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. WARD, BRANDON WAYNE. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER. (PRETRIAL...
WTVQ
KSP looking for Whitley County murder suspect
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are looking for a Williamsburg man they say murdered another man after a physical altercation Wednesday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, KSP was called to a home on Patrick Hollow Road for a report of a fatal shooting. An investigation revealed Martin Canada shot Kyle Chadwell during an altercation, according to police. Chadwell was taken to a hospital where he died.
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
clayconews.com
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Eastern Kentucky flood donations continue to come as temperatures starts to drop
Advocates for flood victims worry the help the region has received will fade away as other news take over the headlines.
wdrb.com
Jefferson County coroner releases cause, manner of death for 7-year-old who died while in state care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the cause and manner of death for a 7-year-old who died while in state care. The coroner's office said Ja'Ceon Terry died at Norton Children's Hospital on July 17, 2022. The cause of death was positional asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide.
Wave 3
All lanes blocked on I-64 East near Blankenbaker Parkway after injury accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers can expect delays after a crash on I-64 East shut down both lanes Friday morning. According to Louisville Metrosafe, the crash was reported around 7:49 a.m. just past Blankenbaker Parkway at mile marker 18.4. TRIMARC said at least two cars were involved. Lanes are estimated...
‘I just need answers’: Louisville father wants answers as to how toddler died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The autopsy results for 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel left his father with more questions than answers. “The whole situation surrounding my son’s passing doesn’t sit right with me at all,” Leroy Stanciel said. Louisville Metro Police reported that Lenix suddenly died on March 21...
wymt.com
Letcher Countians finding an extra step to building back post-flood
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentuckians across the region have been living in flood plains without a permit. Now that their houses were destroyed, flood survivors are finding out they have to get a permit from the Kentucky Division of Water to build back. “Just something else we have to...
kentuckytoday.com
FIRST-PERSON: Gospel light shines bright on my old Eastern Kentucky home
Most people know by now that on July 27, 2022, historic levels of rain fell on Southeastern Kentucky taking the lives, homes, and livelihoods of many. As an Eastern Kentucky native, born and raised in Red Fox, Kentucky, my heart continues to ache with much grief as I witness the magnitude of the loss and trauma that so many image bearers in the region continue to experience because of the flood.
Workplace accident leaves 1 person seriously injured at Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a workplace accident at a restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway earlier this week. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the department's Sixth Division responded to the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway on a report of a person down.
