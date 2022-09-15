Read full article on original website
Ethereum Merge Successful, Will Fork ETHW Get Going as Well?
Ethereum’s complete transition from PoW to PoS generated different emotions across the crypto community. Ethereum Investors and stakeholders were ecstatic as the Ethereum Merge sought to improve scalability, lower gas fees, and reduced energy consumption among other critical updates. The transition from PoW to PoS meant that the Ethereum...
Post Merge Concerns: Here’s Why ETH Could Be Viewed As A Security
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may include Ethereum on its list of securities raising regulatory concerns. The proof-of-stake transition for the Ethereum network makes staking a key component drawing the attention of the Commission. More crypto regulations may roll out as senators grill the commission’s chair, Gary Gensler, on...
Pundit Predicts Strong Recovery For Bitcoin As The Fed Pumps Brakes On The Dollar
After plummeting for nearly a year, Bitcoin could soon find a bottom as the Fed turns its attention to suppressing the dollar’s ascent. Speaking to Stansberry Research Monday, Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain Plc, noted that a strong dollar was the primary cause of the recent downturn in cryptocurrencies, forex, equities and commodities. According to him, the greenback’s rampant run discouraged investors from purchasing assets not denominated in it since it would crush their value.
Why Shiba Inu Can Dethrone Dogecoin In The Near-Term
In cryptocurrencies, it is not rare for assets to swiftly switch positions, as trading volume largely depends on market players and their interests in assets. One such cryptocurrency primed for takeoff is the “Doge killer” Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu is still a community favourite. Not only is Shiba...
Asian shares slip lower following broad decline on Wall St
Asian shares fell Monday after another week of sizable losses on Wall Street, as investors braced for another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures declined. On Friday, a stark warning Friday from FedEx about rapidly worsening trends in the economy gave investors more to worry about. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq lost almost 1%. The Dow lost almost half a percent. Markets have been on edge because of stubbornly high inflation and the increases in interest rates being used to fight it. The fear is that the Fed and other central banks might overshoot their policy targets, triggering a recession.
Vietnam Tops The Global Crypto Adoption Index For The Second Year In A Row
Overall adoption hit by bear market but still above pre-bull market levels. Emerging markets dominate 2022 global crypto adoption index. Bear market may not drive away those who put money during the bull phase. Vietnam has once again topped the Global Crypto Adoption Index prepared by blockchain analytics company Chainalysis....
Light At The End Of The Tunnel? Bull Run For Bitcoin And Ethereum On The Horizon
Bitcoin and Ethereum may go for an uphill run before the end of the year. The Ethereum Merge could spark the turnaround for ETH, carrying Bitcoin in its stride. Bitcoin enthusiasts and naysayers express their views on both sides of the divide in community spaces. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)...
SEC Chair Gensler Says He Supports CFTC Having Oversight Over BTC, Ether
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler says he supports the proposal to give oversight of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fellow watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This statement comes when financial regulators are fighting for supremacy over cryptocurrency surveillance. Gensler supports crypto oversight...
Cornered Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Permission To Sell Its $23 Million Stablecoin Stash
Bankrupt crypto lending company Celsius has requested the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings. The sale of the stablecoins will generate liquidity to finance the crypto lender’s daily operations but won’t be used to repay creditors. Celsius Plans To Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings. In the latest...
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
The interaction of two crucial elements of investment: risk and return
Chocodoge, an NFT gaming project created for Dogechain, is concerned with the surging rate of fraud and investment risks looting investors of their funds. Hence, according to a recent press release, Chocodoge is set to provide the industry with an innovative platform that guarantees security for investors. Naturally, it has...
ETH Merge Has Decreased World Electricity Usage By 0.2%, Making It The Biggest Decarbonization Event In History
It’s good news for the Ethereum community and the world as the network finalizes the execution of a merge to usher in the era of the Proof-of-Stake operating model instead of the old Proof-of-Work system that has been running the network for close to a decade. According to an...
Bitcoin Whales and Miners’ Distribution Reaches Peak Levels, Pumping More Sell Pressure
As the bear market persists, Bitcoin (BTC) is currently down 70% from its all-time high, seen in November 2021. Amid these unfavourable conditions, BTC whales’ and miners’ distribution rates appear to have hit peak levels. This practice has a history of pumping in more sell pressure on investors in the market.
BTC Supply Held By Long Hands Hits 13.62M ATH As Accumulation Persists
Total Bitcoin (BTC) supply held by long-term asset holders has shot up to an all-time high of 13.62M BTC. In tandem with the rest of the market, Bitcoin has received a severe battering from the bears in the present cycle. Notwithstanding, it appears long-term holders remain unperturbed by the bearish atmosphere.
3 Cryptos Providing the Blockchain Industry with Great Use Cases: Big Eyes Coin, Litecoin, and Algorand
The emergence of new cryptos daily has led to the eventual growth of the blockchain Industry. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency that aims to serve various purposes on the coin market alongside older cryptos like Litecoin (LTC) and Algorand (ALGO). Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Generating Wealth Through...
Ripple CTO Says Bug to Create More BTC “Highly Likely” to Exist
The Chief Technology officer of Ripple Labs believes there is an unexplored bug in BTC source code that could potentially lead to the creation of more BTC. Bitcoin (BTC) remains the most secure digital asset in existence. While others have encountered major security issues and bugs, BTC has managed to be free of most of these issues. Although the asset has faced a few minor issues promptly addressed in the past, its reputation as the most secure remains untainted. Ripple’s CTO’s assertion could turn the eyes of bad players to the asset.
45% of Ethereum PoS Nodes Run By Two Addresses, Raising Fresh Centralization Concerns
Recent data suggests that only two addresses run over 45% of all Ethereum PoS nodes after The Merge. The much-anticipated Ethereum Merge is finally here, and besides its more environment-friendly approach, The Merge is already contributing to ETH’s deflationary trend, as the community sees more ETH tokens burnt. However, it appears there might be a catch.
