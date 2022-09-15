ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Merge Successful, Will Fork ETHW Get Going as Well?

Ethereum’s complete transition from PoW to PoS generated different emotions across the crypto community. Ethereum Investors and stakeholders were ecstatic as the Ethereum Merge sought to improve scalability, lower gas fees, and reduced energy consumption among other critical updates. The transition from PoW to PoS meant that the Ethereum...
Post Merge Concerns: Here’s Why ETH Could Be Viewed As A Security

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may include Ethereum on its list of securities raising regulatory concerns. The proof-of-stake transition for the Ethereum network makes staking a key component drawing the attention of the Commission. More crypto regulations may roll out as senators grill the commission’s chair, Gary Gensler, on...
Web3 Delight Eyes Abu Dhabi for its Unique Next-Generation Event

Web3 Delight, a unique event centred around knowledge transfer in the Web3 space, says it is bringing its event to Abu Dhabi, UAE. Web3 Delight unveiled the big news after its first successful event in Lagos, Nigeria. Web Delight is dedicated to developing and adopting blockchain in the growth markets. Hence, it is relentlessly establishing its event in different world nations.
45% of Ethereum PoS Nodes Run By Two Addresses, Raising Fresh Centralization Concerns

Recent data suggests that only two addresses run over 45% of all Ethereum PoS nodes after The Merge. The much-anticipated Ethereum Merge is finally here, and besides its more environment-friendly approach, The Merge is already contributing to ETH’s deflationary trend, as the community sees more ETH tokens burnt. However, it appears there might be a catch.
Vietnam Tops The Global Crypto Adoption Index For The Second Year In A Row

Overall adoption hit by bear market but still above pre-bull market levels. Emerging markets dominate 2022 global crypto adoption index. Bear market may not drive away those who put money during the bull phase. Vietnam has once again topped the Global Crypto Adoption Index prepared by blockchain analytics company Chainalysis....
The interaction of two crucial elements of investment: risk and return

Chocodoge, an NFT gaming project created for Dogechain, is concerned with the surging rate of fraud and investment risks looting investors of their funds. Hence, according to a recent press release, Chocodoge is set to provide the industry with an innovative platform that guarantees security for investors. Naturally, it has...
Ripple CTO Says Bug to Create More BTC “Highly Likely” to Exist

The Chief Technology officer of Ripple Labs believes there is an unexplored bug in BTC source code that could potentially lead to the creation of more BTC. Bitcoin (BTC) remains the most secure digital asset in existence. While others have encountered major security issues and bugs, BTC has managed to be free of most of these issues. Although the asset has faced a few minor issues promptly addressed in the past, its reputation as the most secure remains untainted. Ripple’s CTO’s assertion could turn the eyes of bad players to the asset.
