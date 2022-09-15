Read full article on original website
Ethereum Merge Successful, Will Fork ETHW Get Going as Well?
Ethereum’s complete transition from PoW to PoS generated different emotions across the crypto community. Ethereum Investors and stakeholders were ecstatic as the Ethereum Merge sought to improve scalability, lower gas fees, and reduced energy consumption among other critical updates. The transition from PoW to PoS meant that the Ethereum...
Post Merge Concerns: Here’s Why ETH Could Be Viewed As A Security
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may include Ethereum on its list of securities raising regulatory concerns. The proof-of-stake transition for the Ethereum network makes staking a key component drawing the attention of the Commission. More crypto regulations may roll out as senators grill the commission’s chair, Gary Gensler, on...
Web3 Delight Eyes Abu Dhabi for its Unique Next-Generation Event
Web3 Delight, a unique event centred around knowledge transfer in the Web3 space, says it is bringing its event to Abu Dhabi, UAE. Web3 Delight unveiled the big news after its first successful event in Lagos, Nigeria. Web Delight is dedicated to developing and adopting blockchain in the growth markets. Hence, it is relentlessly establishing its event in different world nations.
45% of Ethereum PoS Nodes Run By Two Addresses, Raising Fresh Centralization Concerns
Recent data suggests that only two addresses run over 45% of all Ethereum PoS nodes after The Merge. The much-anticipated Ethereum Merge is finally here, and besides its more environment-friendly approach, The Merge is already contributing to ETH’s deflationary trend, as the community sees more ETH tokens burnt. However, it appears there might be a catch.
Vietnam Tops The Global Crypto Adoption Index For The Second Year In A Row
Overall adoption hit by bear market but still above pre-bull market levels. Emerging markets dominate 2022 global crypto adoption index. Bear market may not drive away those who put money during the bull phase. Vietnam has once again topped the Global Crypto Adoption Index prepared by blockchain analytics company Chainalysis....
The interaction of two crucial elements of investment: risk and return
Chocodoge, an NFT gaming project created for Dogechain, is concerned with the surging rate of fraud and investment risks looting investors of their funds. Hence, according to a recent press release, Chocodoge is set to provide the industry with an innovative platform that guarantees security for investors. Naturally, it has...
ETH Merge Has Decreased World Electricity Usage By 0.2%, Making It The Biggest Decarbonization Event In History
It’s good news for the Ethereum community and the world as the network finalizes the execution of a merge to usher in the era of the Proof-of-Stake operating model instead of the old Proof-of-Work system that has been running the network for close to a decade. According to an...
SEC Chief Gary Gensler Hints Ethereum’s Move To Proof-of-Stake Might Transform ETH Into A Security
Ethereum’s milestone switch from the proof-of-work to proof-of-stake might have just put the cryptocurrency right back in the crosshairs of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On Thursday, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler stated that proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies could qualify as securities under the Howey Test. PoS Assets Could Be...
Ripple CTO Says Bug to Create More BTC “Highly Likely” to Exist
The Chief Technology officer of Ripple Labs believes there is an unexplored bug in BTC source code that could potentially lead to the creation of more BTC. Bitcoin (BTC) remains the most secure digital asset in existence. While others have encountered major security issues and bugs, BTC has managed to be free of most of these issues. Although the asset has faced a few minor issues promptly addressed in the past, its reputation as the most secure remains untainted. Ripple’s CTO’s assertion could turn the eyes of bad players to the asset.
