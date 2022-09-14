ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

New plans approved for wellness center on former Good Samaritan site

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Mcaa_0hwJxkuO00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton City Commission has approved a project to build a new wellness facility at the former Good Samaritan Hospital site.

The approval will allow for the creation of the 50,000 square foot Northwest Health and Wellness Campus on Philadelphia Drive in Dayton.

The facility will have a YMCA gym, track, pool and fitness center and a Premier Health Urgent Care. There will also be Wright State University educational space, job opportunities through Goodwill’s Miami Valley Works, CareSource Medicaid services, and housing through County Corp.

No changes: New facility at Good Samaritan Hospital grounds moves forward

Commission approved the plan at its meeting the Wednesday and is contributing $400,000 dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the $17.5 million project. One city commissioner abstained from voting Wednesday because the plan does not include a hospital.

“The aspect of making sure that to the best of our ability, the more people get information about how they can live a healthier lifestyle,” Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. said. “Looking at job opportunities, looking at housing opportunities and looking at recreation, those are key components of quality of life opportunities for every city.”

The project will break ground by early October, and is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

“I’m hoping that it brings opportunities,” Dayton YMCA President and CEO Dale Brunner said. “I’m hoping that it brings a one stop shop that people can come in and get services that they may have to travel away from right now, away from the community.”

Even as the plans move forward, the group that’s been advocating for a new hospital on the old Good Sam site told 2 NEWS this facility will not address the health care needs of Northwest Dayton.

“You can’t give birth in an urgent care if you’re shot or if you’re in a car accident,” Clergy Community Coalition President Rev. Dr. M. Merritt Worthen said. “Yet another urgent care with limited hours and not the equipment will not save lives. It will lose lives, and that’s the thing that we are so upset about.”

Good Sam 2018 closure: No violation of civil rights says OCR

The Clergy Community Coalition (CCC) has been fighting for a new hospital in Northwest Dayton since Good Samaritan Hospital closed in 2018.

“Why do black people get urgent cares, and you’re happy to give to white, affluent communities, hospitals, state of the art?” Merrit Worthen said.

Mims said this is a move in the right direction for the city as it addresses the needs of Dayton residents.

“We look more and more across the nation where the whole concept of health care is different,” Mims said. “How do you prevent people from getting sick? How do you create conditions for them to have more recreation opportunity? How do you find ways of creating opportunities for better housing?”

The CCC will continue to push city, county and state leaders to bring a hospital back to Northwest Dayton.

“It is never too late to right or wrong,” Merritt Worthen said.

In March 2022, a federal investigation found no evidence of a civil rights violation in Good Samaritan Hospital’s closure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

Good Sam redevelopment project gets vital funding

Officials say it just became clear in the last two months that the project is definitely going to happen. Construction will start next month on a new 50,000-square-foot facility that is expected to be occupied by the YMCA, Premier Health, Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, County Corp, CareSource and Wright State University.
wnewsj.com

City seeks Davids Drive dollars for Phase 2

WILMINGTON — With funding ready to go for Phase 1 of a much-needed Davids Drive reconstruction project, the financial backing situation is altogether different for Phase 2, reported the city service director. Wilmington City Council passed legislation Thursday to proceed with the reconstruction — not simply repaving — of...
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
dayton.com

Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open Washington Twp. restaurant next year

Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open a third location in the Dayton area within the Township Square Shopping Center in Washington Twp. “This store will likely be opening in 2023,” said Ryan Sanecki, senior digital marketing manager at Bibibop Asian Grill. “We are looking forward to sharing more information when we have it.”
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Hundreds gather in Butler Co. for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people from Butler and Warren counties participated in a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease Saturday morning at The Square at Union Center. Walkers donated money to the Alzheimer’s Association to help support the cause. So far, the Butler and Warren Counties chapter has raised $117,327 with a goal of reaching $236,000.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Samaritan Hospital#Health Plan#Creating Opportunities#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Northwest Health#Philadelphia Drive#Wright State University#Goodwill#Caresource Medicaid#County Corp#American
miamivalleytoday.com

2 new humane agents appointed in Miami County

TROY – Two new humane agents have been appointed with the Miami County Animal Shelter. During their Aug. 25 meeting, the Miami County Commissioners approved the appointment of Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft and Abigail Daugherty as the new humane agents. Humane agents are similar to dog wardens, but...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Food distribution planned for Trotwood Sept. 15

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Foodbank and CareSource will be partnering again to host an additional distribution on Thursday for Trotwood and surrounding area residents. The event will take place at the old Salem Mall property located at 2275 Shiloh Springs Road from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. For safety purposes attendees shouldn't line up prior to 12 p.m.
TROTWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wyso.org

Abortion procedures to resume at Women's Med Center Dayton (Kettering) as soon as Friday following ruling

That’s because a judge in Hamilton County has temporarily blocked Ohio’s heartbeat law that banned nearly all abortions. In his ruling, the judge said he issued the temporary restraining order against the heartbeat law because it might violate the Ohio Constitution by discriminating against women. The temporary block of Ohio's abortion ban will last for two weeks.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton schools close the gap in education

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton students are bouncing back in education, as schools reach pre-pandemic gap-closing levels. According to a release by Dayton Public Schools, gap-closing levels show how well schools are helping their students meet expectations in English, Language Arts, Math and graduation. While levels fell during the pandemic, smaller class sizes and more […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
WDTN

WDTN

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy