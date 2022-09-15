ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Chair Gensler Says He Supports CFTC Having Oversight Over BTC, Ether

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler says he supports the proposal to give oversight of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fellow watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This statement comes when financial regulators are fighting for supremacy over cryptocurrency surveillance. Gensler supports crypto oversight...
Post Merge Concerns: Here’s Why ETH Could Be Viewed As A Security

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may include Ethereum on its list of securities raising regulatory concerns. The proof-of-stake transition for the Ethereum network makes staking a key component drawing the attention of the Commission. More crypto regulations may roll out as senators grill the commission’s chair, Gary Gensler, on...
