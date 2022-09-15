Read full article on original website
SEC Chair Gensler Says He Supports CFTC Having Oversight Over BTC, Ether
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler says he supports the proposal to give oversight of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to fellow watchdog, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This statement comes when financial regulators are fighting for supremacy over cryptocurrency surveillance. Gensler supports crypto oversight...
