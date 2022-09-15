ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Rail#Rail Service#Labor Union#Railroads#Rail Car#The Associated Press#Bnsf
US News and World Report

U.S. Mediation Board Meeting With Railroads, Unions Ahead of Possible Strike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Mediation Board was meeting with unions and freight railroads on Wednesday, joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in hopes of heading off a potential strike, the department and a railroad group told Reuters. Unions and freight railroads have so far struck five-year contract deals covering...
LABOR ISSUES
The Week

The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained

It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
bloomberglaw.com

Machinists Members Reject Contract Proposal With Railways (1)

Nearly 5,000 workers affiliated with the International Association of Machinists have rejected a contract with rail carriers and authorized a strike, throwing a wrench in the Biden administration’s efforts to avoid a nationwide shutdown. Members of IAM District 19 voted to give leadership the green light to strike if...
LABOR ISSUES
thecentersquare.com

Clinton, Obama economist says U.S. 'has a serious inflation problem'

(The Center Square) — Two top economists from Democratic presidential administrations are raising the alarm about inflation even as the President Joe Biden touts its progress on the issue. Lawrence Summers, who served as Secretary of the Treasury for President Bill Clinton and Director of National Economic Council for...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy