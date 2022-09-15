Read full article on original website
Why Railroad Workers Like Me Are Planning to Strike This Friday | Opinion
On issue after issue, safety has become secondary, but the trains still need to be moved. This is why we're striking.
What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved
Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
U.S. railroads, workers avert shutdown, but hard work remains to finalize contract deal
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railways and unions representing 115,000 workers may have reached a deal to avert a damaging shutdown that could have battered the U.S. economy, but the industry isn't clear of that danger yet.
How an attendance policy brought the U.S. to the brink of a nationwide rail strike
Freight rail workers had threatened to strike Friday. The unions were unhappy about a policy that penalizes workers who take unscheduled time off, including for medical needs.
Sanders blocks proposal to force rail unions to accept labor deal
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday blocked a Republican request to force railroad workers and companies to accept the recommendations of a nonpartisan panel to avoid a strike that would impact millions of Americans. Sanders stood up on the floor to block the speedy approval of the resolution — introduced...
Biden to ‘blame’ for what could’ve been a ‘disastrous’ railroad strike: Freedom Foundation CEO
After President Biden took a victory lap in averting a looming railroad worker strike that could have cost the U.S. economy $2 billion per day, one workers’ rights executive is putting the onus on the president for causing the conflict to begin with. "What you can blame is the...
U.S. Mediation Board Meeting With Railroads, Unions Ahead of Possible Strike
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Mediation Board was meeting with unions and freight railroads on Wednesday, joined by U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in hopes of heading off a potential strike, the department and a railroad group told Reuters. Unions and freight railroads have so far struck five-year contract deals covering...
Biden claims huge win for unions, and himself, in tentative rail deal
President Joe Biden proclaimed a huge win for rail workers and organized labor Thursday after his administration brokered a tentative deal with freight bosses on long-sought improvements in working conditions and averted a potentially disastrous strike.
The now-avoided rail worker strike, explained
It's been a tough week for the rail industry — but it seems there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Here's everything you need to know:. Unions representing rail workers and freight rail companies reached a tentative deal Thursday morning, just barely avoiding a detrimental strike that could have gone into effect early Friday. Per The New York Times, the compromise now moves to "union members for a ratification vote, which is a standard procedure in labor talks." Workers have agreed not to strike in the meantime.
America’s Railroads Are in Trouble–With or Without a Strike
A potential strike by railroad workers has been averted, but customers and executives say that the industry needs an overhaul
Machinists Members Reject Contract Proposal With Railways (1)
Nearly 5,000 workers affiliated with the International Association of Machinists have rejected a contract with rail carriers and authorized a strike, throwing a wrench in the Biden administration’s efforts to avoid a nationwide shutdown. Members of IAM District 19 voted to give leadership the green light to strike if...
Talks to avert crippling US rail strike continue overnight
Talks aimed at averting a freight railroad strike that could cripple US supply chains continued overnight into Thursday. If the strike goes ahead early Friday, it could send prices higher for goods from gasoline to food to cars.
Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike
Railroad workers secured a deal Thursday that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years and it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off.The deal that's retroactive to 2020 will give rail workers the biggest raises they've seen in more than four decades. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove to be more important to them. The nation's biggest railroads, including Norfolk Southern, CSX, BNSF, Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern all negotiated jointly with 12 unions.Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for...
Tentative railway labor agreement reached, averting a strike, Biden says
A strike could have halted shipments of food and fuel at a cost of $2 billion a day.
Biden, unions, rail executives struggle for deal as shutdown looms
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials hosted labor contract talks late on Wednesday to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, but one small union rejected a deal and Amtrak canceled all long-distance passenger trips.
