ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 4

Related
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Mustaine
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Mortal#Cancer Treatment#Classic Rock
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Page Six

Zac Efron finally addresses what caused his 2021 face transformation

Zac Efron finally set the record straight on his face transformation one year after sparking plastic surgery rumors. The actor told Men’s Health in his October 2022 cover story, published Wednesday, that he shattered his jaw while running in his house with socks on. Efron, 34, said he slipped, hit the corner of a fountain, passed out and woke up to his “chin bone … hanging off” his face. Amid the “High School Musical” star’s recovery, his facial muscles got “really, really big” to compensate for the injury, so he worked with a physical therapist to counteract their growth. When Efron took a break...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice

Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy