Ingham County, MI

WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

14 MI counties see ‘high’ COVID rates

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The CDC is now recommending masks indoors for 14 counties in Michigan, including Ingham County. Community levels for COVID-19 are listed as ‘high’ for several Michigan counties, including Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Shiawassee and Ionia. This update comes as many of us head back to school and spend time indoors as we […]
WILX-TV

Jackson County authorities looking for people to become reserve officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement in Jackson County is looking for community members who are interested in becoming reserve officers and deputies. Reserves may help officers on patrol or with unique events and are expected to receive extensive training. In addition, candidates must be able to get a concealed pistol license. Applications need to be turned in by Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m.
WLNS

Fowlerville prepares for Luke Bryan concert crowd

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – Hundreds of police officers and emergency personnel are preparing for thousands of people coming to Fowlerville for the Luke Bryan concert Saturday. Concert officials estimate that 7,000 cars will be present. The concert is on the Kubiak Family Farm and is a part of Luke Bryan’s farm tour. “It’s probably in […]
FOWLERVILLE, MI
WLNS

Buddy’s Pizza in Delta Twp. closing this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The clock is ticking for you to get your fix at the Delta Township location of Buddy’s Pizza. The franchise location announced its consolidation and relocation to its Okemos location via Facebook. The Detroit-based chain’s last day at the W. Saginaw Highway location will be Sept. 17. “Thank you for your […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police seek subjects in assault behind Crunchy’s

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying several people in connection with an East Lansing assault. According to authorities, the assault happened Sept. 3, behind Crunchy’s on Grand River Avenue. Police released photos of subjects believed to have been involved. Further details were not revealed.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkzo.com

CDC puts Calhoun County at high COVID-19 community level

UNDATED (WTVB) – The Centers for Disease Control says Calhoun County is one of 14 Michigan counties that are at a high COVID-19 Community Level for this week. That’s an increase from eight counties last week. The other counties at a high level are Clare, Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton,...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
momcollective.com

Go Out For Girls Night in Lansing This Fall

I had two babies in the past four years, which made life wonderfully busy. Amidst the beautiful, messy, and noisy days parenting toddlers, there are some things I missed. One of those things is spending time with my girl friends. This fall, I’m making it a goal to do more with my friends by planning a girls night out – maybe you should, too!
LANSING, MI
MLive

New names to be added to Jackson’s violent crime victim memorial

JACKSON, MI -- A monument to the memory of dozens of Jackson residents killed in violent crimes will be updated Saturday. A re-dedication ceremony for Jackson’s Victims of Violent Crime Memorial will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 17, at the memorial site in Cascades Falls Park near the intersection of Randolph and High streets.
JACKSON, MI
WKHM

Jackson County Road Department Adding New Full Time Positions

Chair of the Jackson County Board of Commission Chair Steve Shotwell recently appeared on AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor recently and shared that the County will be adding some full time positions to the Jackson County Department of Transportation. “Over the years eight supervisory positions, people (have) retire and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson residents come together to remember victims of violence

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A monument stands high to remember dozens of residents that were killed in violent crimes at the Cascades park in Jackson. 100 names and pictures sit on the stone. Daveda Quinn’s granddaughter, Sha’Nya, was killed in August of 2021 at just the age of 18. Ever...
