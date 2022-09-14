Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Among Players Called Up for Argentina’s Friendlies Ahead of World Cup
The FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and this international break will be the last for managers to begin trimming down the players they’re considering taking to Qatar. Argentina will play two friendlies in the United States against Honduras and Jamaica to prepare for the competition. Manager...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo exit could give Manchester United up to £100m for January signings
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. United spent £225m (€261m) on new...
BBC
Orji Okonkwo: Nigerian U-17 World Cup winner given four-year doping ban
Nigerian striker Orji Okonkwo has been suspended from football for four years after being found guilty of a doping violation, according to Fifa. The 24-year-old, who plays for Serie A side Bologna, was initially handed the ban by the national anti-doping agency (Nado Italia) in June. In February, Okonkwo -...
ESPN
Barcelona cruise past Elche as Lewandowski scoring spree continues
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski continued his insatiable run in front of goal by scoring twice while Memphis Depay also got on the scoresheet as the Catalans cruised to a 3-0 win at home to struggling Elche in LaLiga on Saturday. The victory took Barca top of the standings on 16...
Natasha Hunt set to be highest profile omission from England squad for Rugby World Cup
Experienced scrum-half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt is set to be the highest-profile omission from England’s squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.Simon Middleton names his 32-player Red Roses selection on Tuesday morning, though The Independent understands that players were informed on Thursday night if they have been included.Hunt, who has won 60 caps and was a World Cup winner in 2014, is due to be the most surprising player left out from the travelling party, having appeared likely to be included after returning to international duty during the Women’s Six Nations.Leanne Infante, Claudia MacDonald and Lucy Packer are...
Yardbarker
Luis Enrique reveals Ansu Fati La Roja omission reason
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his reason to leave Barcelona star Ansu Fati out of latest La Roja squad. The former La Blaugrana coach named a 25-man panel for their final round of competitive games ahead of the World Cup in November. Spain are top of League A2, ahead...
Yardbarker
Three More Chelsea Players See International Call-Ups Ahead Of The UEFA Nations League
This unfortunately cost the 22-year-old to miss out on a second call-up to Gareth Southgate's 23-man England squad who are set to play Italy and Germany. Gallagher has instead seen himself get a call-up to the England under 21's team where he will join the likes of Levi Colwill, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Elliot.
UEFA・
ESPN
Man United ratings: 6/10 Ronaldo, 7/10 Sancho make good on strong showing in Europa League
Manchester United secured their first win of their 2022-23 Europa League campaign as they enjoyed a deserved 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium. The visitors didn't take long to open the scoring as Christian Eriksen cut through Sheriff's midfield to find Jadon Sancho, whose finish was impressive after cutting back onto his left foot.
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
Is Silkeborg vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League clash
For the second time in this season’s Europa Conference League, West Ham face Danish opposition as they travel to square off against Silkeborg on Thursday evening.The Hammers overcame Silkeborg’s countrymen Viborg in the qualifying round - triumphing 6-1 on aggregate despite a decent display from their opponents in the first leg at London Stadium - and Viborg are currently one place higher in the Danish Superliga.In the first game of the group stage, West Ham were made to work hard as they had to come from behind to beat Romanian outfit FCSB 3-1 but that could prove to be...
NBC Sports
Ranking all nations’ kits for 2022 FIFA World Cup
With rosters for the last batch of international friendlies and new kits rolling out, one thing is clear: the 2022 FIFA World Cup is inching closer. In about two months, 32 nations will take the field in Qatar for a chance to lift the prestigious World Cup title that only comes every four years – and one country will get to do so in style.
BBC
Football transfers: Bellingham, Nunes, Ziyech, Leao, Mudryk, Brereton Diaz
Liverpool are leading the race ahead of Manchester United for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Telegraph - subscription required) However, Liverpool are considering a move for Wolves and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24, as an alternative to Bellingham. (UOL, via Mirror) Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, was...
Argentina vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Rugby Championship result as Springboks see off stubborn Argentina
Argentina host South Africa tonight as a brilliantly open Rugby Championship continues with the conclusion of Round Five in Buenos Aires. Both Argentina and South Africa head into the penultimate round of fixtures still in contention of wrestling the title from New Zealand’s grasp, and a bonus-point win for either would draw them level with the All Blacks at the top of the standings.New Zealand took control of their fate as they won a wild and dramatic contest against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday, with Ian Foster’s side scoring after the buzzer to claim an unbelievable 39-37 win, and the...
Matty Jones wants to take Wales Under-21s to major tournament
Matty Jones admits qualifying for a major tournament is on his agenda after being appointed Wales Under-21 manager.The main function of the men’s U21 set-up has usually been seen as providing a pathway for the senior team, and several players set to make Robert Page’s World Cup squad in November are eligible to play age-grade football.Wales have never qualified for a major U21 tournament but Jones, who has stepped up from the U18s following the departure of Paul Bodin in July, says there are now expectations to do so.He said: “What I like to maintain is the expectations of the...
Sporting News
FIFA 23 under-21 player ratings: Four European clubs dominate list of talent
FIFA 23 player ratings are starting to drop ahead of the game's release with the latest featuring the best young players in the game. Which players that are aged 21 or under are rated the highest in the latest and last version of EA Sports and FIFA's franchise?. The Sporting...
SB Nation
Brazilian club Santos snub Chelsea purchasing approach — report
It seems Brazil are (somewhat) catching up to football professionalism with the introduction of SAFs, i.e., public limited football clubs/companies, with a few early cases of success (e.g., Cruzeiro) and some not-so-successful ones (e.g., Botafogo). While there already were some SAFs in Brazilian football over the last 20+ years, none were as big as the two aforementioned clubs which were purchased by Ronaldo (yes, that one) and American businessman John Textor, respectively.
Yardbarker
Italian broadcaster says Juventus needs Del Piero to return to the club
The Italian broadcaster Fabio Caressa believes Juventus needs to bring Alessandro Del Piero back to the club in some capacity because he understands what they need. The former striker left the Allianz Stadium in 2012 after nearly two decades at the club. When he left Juve, it was big news...
EuroBasket 2022 semifinal: Usman Garuba shines as Spain advances past Germany
Houston Rockets prospect Usman Garuba isn’t starting for Spain at the 2022 European Basketball Championship (EuroBasket), owing to the veteran frontcourt duo of Willy and Juancho Hernangomez. But the 20-year-old forward is still playing a critical role. “Our idea was that Lorenzo (Brown) would lead the team in attack,...
