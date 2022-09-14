ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

BBC

Orji Okonkwo: Nigerian U-17 World Cup winner given four-year doping ban

Nigerian striker Orji Okonkwo has been suspended from football for four years after being found guilty of a doping violation, according to Fifa. The 24-year-old, who plays for Serie A side Bologna, was initially handed the ban by the national anti-doping agency (Nado Italia) in June. In February, Okonkwo -...
FIFA
ESPN

Barcelona cruise past Elche as Lewandowski scoring spree continues

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski continued his insatiable run in front of goal by scoring twice while Memphis Depay also got on the scoresheet as the Catalans cruised to a 3-0 win at home to struggling Elche in LaLiga on Saturday. The victory took Barca top of the standings on 16...
MLS
The Independent

Natasha Hunt set to be highest profile omission from England squad for Rugby World Cup

Experienced scrum-half Natasha ‘Mo’ Hunt is set to be the highest-profile omission from England’s squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.Simon Middleton names his 32-player Red Roses selection on Tuesday morning, though The Independent understands that players were informed on Thursday night if they have been included.Hunt, who has won 60 caps and was a World Cup winner in 2014, is due to be the most surprising player left out from the travelling party, having appeared likely to be included after returning to international duty during the Women’s Six Nations.Leanne Infante, Claudia MacDonald and Lucy Packer are...
RUGBY
Yardbarker

Luis Enrique reveals Ansu Fati La Roja omission reason

Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his reason to leave Barcelona star Ansu Fati out of latest La Roja squad. The former La Blaugrana coach named a 25-man panel for their final round of competitive games ahead of the World Cup in November. Spain are top of League A2, ahead...
SOCCER
ESPN

Man United ratings: 6/10 Ronaldo, 7/10 Sancho make good on strong showing in Europa League

Manchester United secured their first win of their 2022-23 Europa League campaign as they enjoyed a deserved 2-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Sheriff Stadium. The visitors didn't take long to open the scoring as Christian Eriksen cut through Sheriff's midfield to find Jadon Sancho, whose finish was impressive after cutting back onto his left foot.
MLS
The Independent

Is Silkeborg vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League clash

For the second time in this season’s Europa Conference League, West Ham face Danish opposition as they travel to square off against Silkeborg on Thursday evening.The Hammers overcame Silkeborg’s countrymen Viborg in the qualifying round - triumphing 6-1 on aggregate despite a decent display from their opponents in the first leg at London Stadium - and Viborg are currently one place higher in the Danish Superliga.In the first game of the group stage, West Ham were made to work hard as they had to come from behind to beat Romanian outfit FCSB 3-1 but that could prove to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Ranking all nations’ kits for 2022 FIFA World Cup

With rosters for the last batch of international friendlies and new kits rolling out, one thing is clear: the 2022 FIFA World Cup is inching closer. In about two months, 32 nations will take the field in Qatar for a chance to lift the prestigious World Cup title that only comes every four years – and one country will get to do so in style.
FIFA
BBC

Football transfers: Bellingham, Nunes, Ziyech, Leao, Mudryk, Brereton Diaz

Liverpool are leading the race ahead of Manchester United for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Telegraph - subscription required) However, Liverpool are considering a move for Wolves and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24, as an alternative to Bellingham. (UOL, via Mirror) Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Argentina vs South Africa LIVE rugby: Rugby Championship result as Springboks see off stubborn Argentina

Argentina host South Africa tonight as a brilliantly open Rugby Championship continues with the conclusion of Round Five in Buenos Aires. Both Argentina and South Africa head into the penultimate round of fixtures still in contention of wrestling the title from New Zealand’s grasp, and a bonus-point win for either would draw them level with the All Blacks at the top of the standings.New Zealand took control of their fate as they won a wild and dramatic contest against Australia in Melbourne on Thursday, with Ian Foster’s side scoring after the buzzer to claim an unbelievable 39-37  win, and the...
RUGBY
The Independent

Matty Jones wants to take Wales Under-21s to major tournament

Matty Jones admits qualifying for a major tournament is on his agenda after being appointed Wales Under-21 manager.The main function of the men’s U21 set-up has usually been seen as providing a pathway for the senior team, and several players set to make Robert Page’s World Cup squad in November are eligible to play age-grade football.Wales have never qualified for a major U21 tournament but Jones, who has stepped up from the U18s following the departure of Paul Bodin in July, says there are now expectations to do so.He said: “What I like to maintain is the expectations of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

FIFA 23 under-21 player ratings: Four European clubs dominate list of talent

FIFA 23 player ratings are starting to drop ahead of the game's release with the latest featuring the best young players in the game. Which players that are aged 21 or under are rated the highest in the latest and last version of EA Sports and FIFA's franchise?. The Sporting...
FIFA
SB Nation

Brazilian club Santos snub Chelsea purchasing approach — report

It seems Brazil are (somewhat) catching up to football professionalism with the introduction of SAFs, i.e., public limited football clubs/companies, with a few early cases of success (e.g., Cruzeiro) and some not-so-successful ones (e.g., Botafogo). While there already were some SAFs in Brazilian football over the last 20+ years, none were as big as the two aforementioned clubs which were purchased by Ronaldo (yes, that one) and American businessman John Textor, respectively.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Italian broadcaster says Juventus needs Del Piero to return to the club

The Italian broadcaster Fabio Caressa believes Juventus needs to bring Alessandro Del Piero back to the club in some capacity because he understands what they need. The former striker left the Allianz Stadium in 2012 after nearly two decades at the club. When he left Juve, it was big news...
SOCCER

