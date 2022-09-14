Read full article on original website
Related
Marcus Freeman pregame on how Notre Dame can get first win: 'We have to execute better when it matters'
Marcus Freeman knows what Notre Dame needs to do if they want to get their first victory of 2022. Welcoming California to town for their third game of the season, the Fighting Irish are looking for not just their first win, but Freeman’s first as a head coach. Speaking with the NBC crew pregame on the field, Freeman explained what his team must accomplish on Saturday.
Week 4 HS football roundup: Niceville, Baker, Crestview, Freeport, SoWal score big wins
NICEVILLE — This will be remembered as the Harrison Orr game. 167 yards rushing on eight carries, including three to the house. 155 yards passing on a 13-for-16 effort, one a 36-yard touchdown to his favorite target Maddax Fayard. ...
High Schools: Huskies need four sets to keep Bertie winless
WINDSOR — North East Carolina Prep’s volleyball team used a solid effort at the serving line by Cailyn Holliday to pull away in the fourth set and defeat Bertie 25-19, 28-26, 19-25, 25-19 in a Four Rivers 1A Conference match on Thursday at Bertie High School. The Huskies improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference, while the Falcons fell to 0-7 overall and 0-3 In the league. After...
Comments / 0