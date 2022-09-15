ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
realestatedaily-news.com

Five-Unit Apartment Building in Phoenix Sells for $3.2 Million / $640,000 per unit

– Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Elegance at Arcadia, a five-unit apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. The asset sold for $3,200,000 ($640,000 per unit). “Primely located in the...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy