Oregon State

Cypress47
3d ago

Can we stop passing every inane thing the idiot liberals put on the ballot? Look at where we are. We need a lot of “pushback” on this one.

maria diaz
2d ago

there has been more lose of life to car crashes then , this one freak terrorist attack. so how do we fix that? in Deschutes county you need 150,000 legitimate signatures to get anything on the ballot and there is not 150,000 even in all of Deschutes . not even one is 18 an over. soooo...... yah I'm just gonna leave this here

KGW

Oregon voters to consider gun control measure

PORTLAND, Oregon — Oregonians will vote in November on a measure that would add additional requirements for someone trying to buy and own a firearm. If Measure 114 passes, it would ban ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Before people even try to buy a gun, they would need to acquire a “permit to purchase" issued by law enforcement. Applicants would also need to show photo identification, provide fingerprints, take gun safety training and pass a criminal background check regardless of how long it would take to complete.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon

I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
KATU.com

Poll: Most Oregon voters want Measure 110 to remain

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new poll shows a controversial drug law in Oregon still has strong support statewide. Oregonians overwhelmingly voted 'yes' on Measure 110 in November 2020 to decriminalize the use of small amounts of hard drugs and open up money for addiction treatment. Backers of the ballot measure hailed it as a revolutionary move for the United States. Two years later, those same supporters are pleading for patience while high-profile critics and opponents are already wanting to repeal the law.
kptv.com

Oregon AG launches state abortion laws explainer webpage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Oregon has launched a webpage to explain the state’s abortion laws, announced Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday. The webpage, found on the Department of Justice website, contains a detailed list...
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Brown invisible amid homeless crisis

All three gubernatorial candidates are focusing on the homeless and drug problems in the state in their campaigns. (“Oregon’s governor candidates diverge on homelessness, voter-approved drug laws,” Sept. 11) These are major issues which have grown over the past two years. It prompts me to ask why...
KOLO TV Reno

Man in custody in Oregon for alleged crime spree through Nevada

LAKE COUNTY, Ore.. (KOLO) -A man suspected of a crime spree stretching from Salt Lake City through Nevada into Oregon remains in custody in an Oregon jail. Jamie Lee Cochran, 42, started the alleged spree on Sept. 11 when he stole a van at a Salt Lake City daycare and crashed it through a fence, the Oregon State Police said.
KATU.com

Drazan, Johnson attack Kotek on homeless crisis, supporters fire back

PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates for Oregon governor are playing the blame game with each other when it comes to the state's homeless crisis. Two of them, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson used our coverage of street cleanups of camps on Northeast 33rd Drive to say camps like that were the result of policies Democrat Tina Kotek championed as Speaker of the Oregon House.
elkhornmediagroup.com

2023 Big Game Regulations adopted by F&W Commission

BURNS, OR – (Press Release from the ODFW) The Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted 2023 Big Game Regulations during a meeting Friday in Burns. Beginning next year, controlled hunt draw results will be available eight days earlier (on June 12 rather than June 20). Efficiencies from the Electronic Licensing System allow ODFW to make results available sooner. The deadline to change controlled hunt applications will also shift to May 25 (from June 1). The deadline to apply for a hunt remains the same (May 15).
KXL

The Result Of Portland Democrats Legalizing Drugs…

Dawson Park is a hidden gem in North Portland, an oasis in the heart of the Eliot neighborhood. Five blocks away stands a New Seasons, a Pilates studio, an $6 oat milk lattes, and a $2,400/month apartment building. But has this hidden oasis recently turned into an open-air drug market? For more information, Lars speaks with Aaron Mesh, the News Editor for Willamette Week.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

West Virginia governor signs bill into law banning abortions with few exceptions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a controversial bill into law that bans abortions in the state with few exceptions. The governor signed the bill Friday morning, a spokesperson told WCHS. Justice announced during his coronavirus news conference that he had signed the bill. State...
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR

