Do Kwon, the founder of the collapsed Luna and TerraUSD tokens, said he’s not “on the run” hours after Singapore police stated that he was no longer in the country. Kwon, along with five others, is facing arrest in South Korea. As recently as Sept. 14, the prosecutor’s office in Seoul said he and the others, who are accused of violations of capital markets law, were all in Singapore. After local police issued a statement Saturday, Kwon tweeted that he doesn’t have anything to hide and is in “full cooperation” with government agencies.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 HOURS AGO