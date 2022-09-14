ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

KMZU

Motorcycle accident in Cole County

COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Rolla Police Department mourns the death of one of their officers

The Rolla Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. The Department announced yesterday that Officer Andrew Wachter passed away on Wednesday. Officer says his sudden and unexpected death came as a shock to his fellow employees. Wachter is survived by his wife and four children.
ROLLA, MO
County
Pulaski County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Pulaski County, MO
Crime & Safety
myozarksonline.com

Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound

A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
LEBANON, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Two women killed in Gasconade County crash

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Man Missing Since July

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information leading to the location of James Wright, 47, Sullivan. Wright was last seen leaving his home in the Woodland Heights subdivision on July 25. He was on his motorcycle. According to information gathered Wright has not had any contact with...
SULLIVAN, MO
kjluradio.com

Pulaski County man charged after standoff with deputies at his home in Dixon

A Pulaski County man faces felony charges after an early morning standoff with deputies at his home. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Howard Lane, in Dixon, earlier this month, to investigate a disturbance. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Troy Smalenberg, barricaded himself inside the home. He was reported to be armed with a firearm. Deputies managed to safely remove everyone else from the home and began negotiations with Smalenberg.
DIXON, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home

An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
myozarksonline.com

Several local offenders receiving terms in the Department of Corrections

Recent Circuit Court proceedings in Pulaski County have resulted in several local offenders receiving terms in the Department of Corrections. Duane Wilmurth of Crocker violated his probation for driving while revoked. Judge John Beger sentenced Wilmurth to 3 years behind bars. Tyron Porter of St. Robert entered a guilty plea to stealing a firearm and was sentenced by Judge Bill Hickle to 5 years in the Department of Corrections. Nicole Thomas of Waynesville entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger sentenced her to 7 years in the D-O-C. Christopher Henley of Waynesville entered a guilty plea to unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced by Judge Beger to 3 years behind bars. Trevon Yates of Dixon entered a guilty plea to unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Beger sentenced him to a term of four years in prison. Michael Payton of St. Robert entered a guilty plea to resisting arrest. Judge John Beger sentenced him to serve 4 years of prison time.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
WOLF

Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says

Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Oxygen

‘This Was No Hunting Accident’: ‘Cold Justice’ Helps Make Arrest In 2007 Murder Of Missouri Dad

Ricky Luebbert was a 42-year-old devoted single dad with two young sons when he was shot to death 15 years ago at his home in Missouri. To help figure out who pulled the trigger, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and homicide investigator Steve Spingola joined forces with local law enforcement in “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. Their efforts alongside Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Chief Dep. Rowdy Douglas, and Dep. Sheriff Graham Applegate, each of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, led to significant results.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

5 inmates die within 2 weeks at Licking prison

LICKING, Mo. – The Texas County Coroner confirms two more inmates have died at the South Central Correctional Center within the last week, marking the fourth and fifth deaths at the men’s state prison facility since Aug. 31. Jeffrey Bolden died on Sept. 6. Court records show Bolden was sentenced to life in prison in […]

