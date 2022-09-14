Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with theft investigation in Miller County
A Columbia man is arrested in connection with a theft investigation in Miller County. Bryan Cook, 48, is charged with felony stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. Authorities say further charges are pending. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified Monday that a tractor had been stolen...
WANTED: Search for Camden Co. carjacker underway
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A manhunt for Stephen Gene Wachholtz, 43, of Sunrise Beach is underway after he allegedly carjacked someone in the Richland area of Camden County Thursday, Sept. 16.
KMZU
Motorcycle accident in Cole County
COLE COUNTY- A Dixon driver was hospitalized after a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon in Cole County. The Missouri Highway Patrol report says 35 year old, Thomas Buttner was going over a hill while passing in a no passing zone westbound of Old Bass road. His vehicle travelled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence. Buttner was ejected from his vehicle on impact.
kjluradio.com
Rolla Police Department mourns the death of one of their officers
The Rolla Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. The Department announced yesterday that Officer Andrew Wachter passed away on Wednesday. Officer says his sudden and unexpected death came as a shock to his fellow employees. Wachter is survived by his wife and four children.
houstonherald.com
Houston man arrested Friday night on multiple charges, including child endangerment
A Houston man faces several charges following his arrest Friday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Roy C. Lask, 43, was arrested on charges of DWI, resisting arrest, attempting escape from custody and endangering the welfare of a child. Lask was transported to the Texas County Jail, where he...
Laclede Co. man charged with burning, pepper-spraying children
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Timothy N. Easton, 50, of Lebanon, was arrested after Laclede County deputies responded to a report that Easton had burned a 13-year-old boy and pepper-sprayed a 16-year-old and 12-year-old girl. According to an LCSO press release, the boy was admitted to a hospital on Aug. 24 with burns on 10-19% of […]
myozarksonline.com
Update on Teen who died from a gunshot wound
A 16-year-old, who suffered from a gunshot wound on Wednesday has died. According to the report from the Lebanon Police Department, officers responded to Brook Street late Wednesday afternoon for a report of shots fired. At the scene, they found the teen with a head injury. The boy was transported to a Springfield hospital in critical condition and he was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon. The name of the teen will not be released.
houstonherald.com
Wanted man arrested in Texas County on Friday night
A wanted Mountain Grove man was arrested Friday night in Texas County on a Howell County warrant charging him with burglary. Jacob M. Hatcher was taken to the Texas County Jail, the Missouri State Patrol said.
Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County Wednesday night left a man with serious injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway T near Rosette Road around 8:30 p.m. Troopers said Nafis K. Lymon, 28, of St. Robert, Missouri, was hit by a pickup truck driven by Sean The post Man hurt following pedestrian-involved crash in Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Two women killed in Gasconade County crash
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Man Missing Since July
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information leading to the location of James Wright, 47, Sullivan. Wright was last seen leaving his home in the Woodland Heights subdivision on July 25. He was on his motorcycle. According to information gathered Wright has not had any contact with...
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County man charged after standoff with deputies at his home in Dixon
A Pulaski County man faces felony charges after an early morning standoff with deputies at his home. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in the 14000 block of Howard Lane, in Dixon, earlier this month, to investigate a disturbance. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Troy Smalenberg, barricaded himself inside the home. He was reported to be armed with a firearm. Deputies managed to safely remove everyone else from the home and began negotiations with Smalenberg.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home
An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
myozarksonline.com
Several local offenders receiving terms in the Department of Corrections
Recent Circuit Court proceedings in Pulaski County have resulted in several local offenders receiving terms in the Department of Corrections. Duane Wilmurth of Crocker violated his probation for driving while revoked. Judge John Beger sentenced Wilmurth to 3 years behind bars. Tyron Porter of St. Robert entered a guilty plea to stealing a firearm and was sentenced by Judge Bill Hickle to 5 years in the Department of Corrections. Nicole Thomas of Waynesville entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger sentenced her to 7 years in the D-O-C. Christopher Henley of Waynesville entered a guilty plea to unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced by Judge Beger to 3 years behind bars. Trevon Yates of Dixon entered a guilty plea to unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Beger sentenced him to a term of four years in prison. Michael Payton of St. Robert entered a guilty plea to resisting arrest. Judge John Beger sentenced him to serve 4 years of prison time.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Lake of the Ozarks Shooting
Charges against a Hickory County man accused in a deadly shooting at a bar in Lake Ozark in 2021 appear to have been dropped, although prosecutors will not confirm that or comment on the case.
WOLF
Missouri man arrested in $27M fraud scheme, FBI says
Marion Township, MO (KRCG) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it raided a home in Missouri, where it seized evidence in a $27 million fraud scheme involving PPP loans for businesses and a fraudulent loan for an Indiana business. Authorities said 59-year-old Todd Keilholz was charged in a...
‘This Was No Hunting Accident’: ‘Cold Justice’ Helps Make Arrest In 2007 Murder Of Missouri Dad
Ricky Luebbert was a 42-year-old devoted single dad with two young sons when he was shot to death 15 years ago at his home in Missouri. To help figure out who pulled the trigger, veteran prosecutor Kelly Siegler and homicide investigator Steve Spingola joined forces with local law enforcement in “Cold Justice,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen. Their efforts alongside Sheriff Scott Lindsey, Chief Dep. Rowdy Douglas, and Dep. Sheriff Graham Applegate, each of the Texas County Sheriff’s Office, led to significant results.
Man wanted for domestic violence arrested for drug possession in Osage Beach
Camden County deputies who were conducting a search warrant on a wanted man ended up finding methamphetamine and making an additional arrest Monday.
Traffic diverted in Crawford County, Mo. due to tractor-trailer fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor-trailer fire Wednesday has caused eastbound I-44 traffic to be diverted in Crawford County, Missouri. This incident is at mile marker 217 just west of Bourbon, Missouri. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at mile marker 214. The fire started at about 11:30 a.m. MoDOT is asking drivers to avoid the […]
5 inmates die within 2 weeks at Licking prison
LICKING, Mo. – The Texas County Coroner confirms two more inmates have died at the South Central Correctional Center within the last week, marking the fourth and fifth deaths at the men’s state prison facility since Aug. 31. Jeffrey Bolden died on Sept. 6. Court records show Bolden was sentenced to life in prison in […]
