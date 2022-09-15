ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

Williams-Sonoma Is Hiring Remote Seasonal Jobs Ahead of the Holidays

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Believe it or not, the holiday season is around the corner, which means that holiday shopping might soon be on your radar, if it isn’t already. But if your budget is understandably tight this year, Williams-Sonoma has got you covered. The retailer is bringing back its remote seasonal job offerings, and they’re hiring 7,000 temporary employees in the coming weeks for anyone looking to score a flexible, WFH gig with plenty of benefits. And yes, that includes a 40 percent employee discount.
GOBankingRates

13 Ways To Make $100 in Just a Day

In these days of steep inflation, who couldn't use more money to put toward anything from bills to a little stress relief? If you're already working, however, it might be hard to imagine where you...
simphome.com

Tips to Keep Your Home Smelling Good

There’s nothing quite like coming home to an inviting house that smells good. Unfortunately, daily living can cause smells that aren’t inviting. One of the biggest culprits for foul smells is the drain, and it’s a good idea to practice drain clearing regularly. Another aspect that can cause uninviting smells is cooking with strong spices. Follow some more easy and inexpensive tips to keep your home smelling fresh.
The Weather Channel

How To Keep Your Indoor Plants Alive

Editor Note: A version of this article originally appeared in the Morning Brief newsletter, which comes out every weekday. You can sign up here to receive the newsletter. A recent poll found that only one-third of Americans felt very confident that they could keep a new houseplant alive for six months. Another third thought it “somewhat likely” that they could, while the final third either didn’t know or were fairly sure the theoretical plant would die under their care.
AOL Corp

14 tried-and-true travel hacks from world travelers — plus, their packing essentials

If practice makes perfect, then I should be pretty on point when it comes to traveling: I've visited 29 countries and counting. But I know plenty of globetrotters who've far surpassed that number, and all of us have picked up clever travel hacks along the way. From accruing credit card points to packing wisely to getting quality shuteye anywhere, we've been there, learned that.
BBC

Walk and wait is best strategy to stop baby crying

Scientists say they may have found the best strategy for calming upset babies. Forget controlled crying or rocking in a crib. According to a small but novel study, which asked parents to try a range of methods, walking for five minutes while carrying the infant and then sitting with them in your arms for another five before putting them down to sleep in their cot, is the most successful.
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Family Handyman

Tips for Planting and Caring for Daylilies

I don’t think it’s possible to garden where daylilies grow and not be tempted to plant one or two (or more!). I live close to a daylily farm so I have several varieties in my garden. My favorites include ‘Hyperion,’ an heirloom variety first introduced in the 1920s, and ‘Notify Ground Crew,’ which has flower scapes (stems) almost six feet tall.
E! News

Get $107 Worth of It Cosmetics Products for Just $31

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
mrsoaroundtheworld.com

Toddler potty training essentials

This is what we have used to potty train our daughter. Once we had the first definite signs that our 2 year (and a bit) old daughter was ready to potty train, we decided to use our Spain in Summer (and the fact that she could wear dresses and havaianas and little else) to our advantage.
The Guardian

Get growing with rock wool, an old tip newly learned

I am lucky to have met a big group of plant science geeks from all over the world through platforms such as Instagram. So, recently, when I was offered the opportunity of a botanical road trip with my mate Rogier van Vugt, head of horticulture at Leiden Botanic Garden, about 25 miles south of Amsterdam, to visit tiny, niche growers and rare plant collectors across Europe, I jumped at the chance. Yet, to my surprise, the most amazing fact I learned from the experts we met was not about some top-secret plant cultivar or a closely guarded growing technique, but probably the simplest of all ideas: a new take on an old growing media.
