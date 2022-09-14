Read full article on original website
Which EastEnders character should return next?
There isn’t many options because most of them are either dead or wouldn’t return. There’s the obvious ones like Grant Mitchell and Bianca Jackson that everyone wants back, but I’ve decided to list others that people don’t talk about as much. Natalie Evans would be...
Eastenders -Confused by the "old alfie" story
So we were told the old alfie was back the one originally arrived but then tonight when he made the call it showed us he is a devious as he was 4 years ago then he changed again are we meant to route for him or are they trying to make him into max branning type character.
Emmerdale Friday 16th September 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Welcome to another hour-long slog. Gird your loins folks. Leyla and Liam have couple's therapy and Liam is left feeling exhausted after they both open up. Meanwhile, an excited Charity prepares for her trip away. Elsewhere, as both are suffering a little with loneliness, Rishi and Bernice...
Why has the Emmerdale producers ruined the character of Jamie Tate by turning him into Norman Bates
What was that about tonight. Kim gets a phonecall from Hazel saying that Jamie tried to kill her and now he is on the run. When did Jamie become like this as he was never evil when he was in the show. Alright he did a few bad things which were out of character as that is what it is like living with Kim Tate and Jamie even admitted she was a terrible mother. But now the producers have totally ruined his character by turning him into some evil monster by trying to murder his own mother in law.
Urban Gothic - C5 Show 2000-2001
I was clearing out some space and came across a box set for this show with both season on it. I must have picked it up years ago and never got around to watching it. Got all excited there as I thought you meant 'American Gothic'. Loved that back in the 90's. Sorry, not helping on your Urban Gothic - good luck, hope you like it.
Hollyoaks: Any Wild Predictions For The Stunt?
With the stunt two weeks away anyone got any theories on what might happen my two are:. Norma will kill James or the Detective whom works for her and Warren may cause the stunt by trying to shoot Norma, Bobby will kill Silas as Silas tries to kill Mercedes and Theresa will get the blame forcing her to go on the run.
Classic Corrie Today Sarah Platt/Internet Grooming Story
This is how you do a great issue driven story/plot. Watch listen & learn instead of the utter dross you churn out now. If you haven't seen it yet, I wont spoilt it for you. If done now the stalker would probably end up as a regular and bow out in a sensationalist stunt. And would make numerous returns to milk the story further.
Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter shares touching moment from midwife appointment
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Pregnant Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has shared a touching moment from her midwife appointment. The Theresa McQueen actress has been taking fans along throughout the process of expecting a child with her partner Oliver Piotrowski over the last few months. Jorgie's latest social media post...
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Matthew McConaughey's new movie scrapped weeks before production
Matthew McConaughey movie Dallas Sting has been pulled by Skydance Media just weeks before production was scheduled to kick off in New Orleans. According to Deadline, the real-life sports underdog story raised "impropriety" allegations that were subsequently investigated by the producers, who decided to scrap this Rocky-esque drama as a result.
American Horror Story creator and Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show unveils trailer
A terrifying first trailer featuring American Horror Story star Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been released. The eerie clip for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – which has been created by AHS's Ryan Murphy and Ratched's Ian Brennan – sees Peters in chilling form. The...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 3 - September 17 - 6.30pm - ITV1
"Joel Dommett hosts as five of the remaining disguised celebrities return to the stage with new routines, with Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to guess who they are. Two of the contestants then compete in a dramatic dance-off, before the identity of the third incognito star is revealed."
Star Wars' Naomi Ackie transforms into Whitney Houston in first trailer for new biopic
The first trailer for Star Wars' actor Naomi Ackie's Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is here. The film follows the life of the late singer ,who is considered one of the most successful musical artists of all time with six Grammy Award wins throughout her career. In...
The Voice UK 2022 - Blind Auditions - September 17 - 8pm - ITV1
Will - Cleo, Rain. Week 2 auditions - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/632525-the-voice-2022-recap-all-of-the-blind-auditions-from-week-two.html. Week 3 preview - https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/633016-the-voice-uk-2022-first-look-meet-the-contestants-on-this-weekends-auditions.html. Reminder, if the show is pulled to make way for any Royal coverage, then this thread will roll over to next week. Enjoy, complain or both. The choice is yours.
Just 14 Tweets, Memes, And Reactions About Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Reportedly Dating
Mercury really is in retrograde.
She-Hulk finally introduces Deadpool to the MCU, sort of
She-Hulk episode 5 spoilers follow. No other Marvel show – or film, for that matter – has been as obsessed with cameos as She-Hulk. In just the first three episodes alone, connections to Hulk and Eternals and Shang-Chi and Agent Carter have all thrown She-Hulk smack dab in the middle of the MCU.
Married At First Sight star Bob Voysey reveals "difficult" part of filming show
Married At First Sight star Bob Voysey has revealed what he considered the most "difficult" part about filming the show. During an interview with FUBAR Radio, the reality star opened up about his regrets from the show and revealed some of the difficult parts of filming it. "I rely a...
Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder confirms Netflix release date
Netflix has confirmed the release date for Florence Pugh's new movie The Wonder which has had some tipping Pugh for an Oscar nomination. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, the movie is based on the acclaimed novel by Room writer Emma Donoghue. It stars Pugh as English nurse Lib Wright who is brought to a tiny village in the Irish Midlands to observe 11-year-old Anna O'Donnell (Kila Lord Cassidy).
Celebrity Big Brother - Shilpa Shetty
Unpopular opinion here but after watching her time in the Big Brother house I have to admit I didn't like her very much at all. Snobby and self important who lasted longer in the house then likely expected solely due to the racist incident (which I do think was a disgusting thing to see on screen.)
Emmerdale 50th DVD
Why haven’t ITV released a 50th anniversary DVD Collection for Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary very much like the Coronation Street one in 2010?. For the same reason that soaps weren't releasing VHS collections to commemorate their big milestones in 2010. DVD's aren't used in most households anymore and haven't been for years. The sales would be dire.
