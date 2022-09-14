ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

January 6 committee could bring October surprise for the midterms

The House select committee investigating the riot on January 6 will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the election, Axios reported. But that doesn’t mean it could not make news before 8 November. Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that he didn’t want the committee to be “perceived as a partisan committee ... we’ve been fairly free of those kind of complaints, and we would not want to interfere with the election.”At the same time, the chairman said that the time before 28 September, before the House leaves for campaign season, “won’t be a quiet period”...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

Supreme Court strikes out its own team ahead of 2022 elections

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Just as the bases were getting loaded for a grand slam home run for the Republican team in the 2022 general election, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) managed to strike out its own team. Instead of taking control of both Houses of Congress, the GOP will likely end the election cycle with roughly 48 senators and a razor-thin margin, either way, in the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Polls, polls and more polls

Polls released over the last 24 hours show that while the political environment appears to be improving for Democrats, races in battleground states are going to come down to the wire. A new Fox News poll of registered voters shows Democrats have a 3-point lead in the congressional ballot (44%-41%),...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Elections#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election Day#Previews#Washington Correspondent#Time#Democrats#House#Democratic#Republican#Independent
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters

An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats

Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time to Call MAGA a National Security Threat

Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has given President Joe Biden and Democrats a perfect opening to officially declare MAGA and its allies as an active terror threat.Ideally, President Biden would have made this announcement at the United We Stand Summit held at the White House, attended by diverse community leaders from across the nation to discuss best strategies and practices to counter hate-fueled violence affecting our democracy and public safety. But the opportunity remains.If we are to be blunt and honest, this “hate-fueled violence” that is threatening all...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy