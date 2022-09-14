Read full article on original website
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
More than half of Republican Senate nominees have rejected, cast doubt upon or tried to overturn the 2020 election results
More than half of the Republican nominees for the 35 US Senate seats being contested in the 2022 midterms have challenged the legitimacy of the 2020 election -- rejecting, raising doubts about or taking steps to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.
January 6 committee could bring October surprise for the midterms
The House select committee investigating the riot on January 6 will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the election, Axios reported. But that doesn’t mean it could not make news before 8 November. Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters that he didn’t want the committee to be “perceived as a partisan committee ... we’ve been fairly free of those kind of complaints, and we would not want to interfere with the election.”At the same time, the chairman said that the time before 28 September, before the House leaves for campaign season, “won’t be a quiet period”...
Washington Examiner
Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result
Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
Analysis-Despite U.S. inflation's bite, Democratic voters are energized for midterms
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The unexpected rise in inflation reported on Tuesday was an unwelcome blow for President Joe Biden's Democrats, but a new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Democratic voters just as enthusiastic as their Republican counterparts, pointing to a potentially close contest in November's elections.
Damning video shows Sidney Powell allies at Georgia election office at same time as voting breach
Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) On CNN Tuesday, correspondent Drew Griffin analyzed newly revealed footage...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Kamala Harris leads Gavin Newsom in Democratic presidential primary poll
A new poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice among Democrats and some swing voters to replace President Joe Biden if he chooses not to seek re-election in 2024. The Echelon Insights poll shows 21% of those surveyed prefer Harris, which gives her a healthy seven-point...
Casey DeSantis slams Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful for 'disgusting' joke
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis did not hold back when criticizing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's running mate for a "disgusting" joke at the expense of special needs children.
Supreme Court strikes out its own team ahead of 2022 elections
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Just as the bases were getting loaded for a grand slam home run for the Republican team in the 2022 general election, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) managed to strike out its own team. Instead of taking control of both Houses of Congress, the GOP will likely end the election cycle with roughly 48 senators and a razor-thin margin, either way, in the House.
Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'
Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: Polls, polls and more polls
Polls released over the last 24 hours show that while the political environment appears to be improving for Democrats, races in battleground states are going to come down to the wire. A new Fox News poll of registered voters shows Democrats have a 3-point lead in the congressional ballot (44%-41%),...
Democrats Gaining Ground In Race For The House: Polls, Experts
Democrats are closing the gap in the heated race to control the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, according to recent surveys and political analysts. Though Republicans are generally still expected to take a majority in the House — for now — the races are growing tighter.
Opinion: DeSantis chose Martha's Vineyard for a reason
Nicole Hemmer writes that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' latest move to send migrants and refugees up north to states run by Democrats is a populist policy designed to please the voters who still cheer on Donald Trump.
REVEALED: Trump's MAGA Army that could transform Congress in his image - more than 200 candidates he endorsed will now fight tooth and nail for him in November midterms... but establishment GOP is terrified they will scare off floating voters
An army of more than 200 MAGA candidates ready to fight for Donald Trump's agenda is marching into November's midterm races, after a heated primary season that proved the ex-president remains, for the most part, the de facto leader of the Republican Party. Trump has played a heavy hand in...
Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats
Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
It’s Time to Call MAGA a National Security Threat
Former President Donald Trump and his MAGA movement’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has given President Joe Biden and Democrats a perfect opening to officially declare MAGA and its allies as an active terror threat.Ideally, President Biden would have made this announcement at the United We Stand Summit held at the White House, attended by diverse community leaders from across the nation to discuss best strategies and practices to counter hate-fueled violence affecting our democracy and public safety. But the opportunity remains.If we are to be blunt and honest, this “hate-fueled violence” that is threatening all...
What's at stake in the 2022 midterm election? Here's everything to watch before Election Day.
There's a lot at stake in the 2022 midterm election, certainly more than just control of Congress. These are the candidates, races and issues to know.
'I know who recorded me': McCarthy talks leaked private remarks on Trump after Jan. 6
Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he knows who recorded his remarks about former President Donald Trump after Jan. 6 and that he plans to reveal them. In a recording published in the spring, McCarthy can be heard on separate Jan. 8 and Jan. 10 phone calls with Republican colleagues denouncing Trump in clear terms.
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues New Hampshire voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.
