Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Another game, another offensive line shuffle for LSU in victory over Mississippi State

LSU started its third offensive line combination in as many games Saturday when it opened Southeastern Conference play with a 31-16 win over Mississippi State. The biggest change was at right tackle where true freshman Emery Jones, a two-time Class 5A all-state selection for Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, made his first collegiate start in Tiger Stadium.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU

Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: State game is big for LSU, but not bigger than the long-term goal

LSU’s game Saturday against Mississippi State is big. Trust me. I’ve been doing this professionally for over 30 years (upon writing that my knee cracked for no good reason) and I know a big game when I see one. And this game could go a long way to steering LSU toward having a winning season or perhaps even a second straight losing one. If you can’t hold serve at home against the Bulldogs, you’ll really be up against it later when you go to Florida, Arkansas and even Texas A&M (yes, college football’s current favorite pinata), plus Tennessee, Ole Miss and Alabama at home. There’s only one lead pipe lock win left on the schedule, next week’s walkover against New Mexico.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU

Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Times of Interest: LSU vs. Mississippi State

Here are times of interest for the LSU SEC opener vs. Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium Saturday night. September 17, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN. Noon TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open • Located in front of PMAC. Noon L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC. 12:30 p.m....
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Destrehan dominates East Ascension in an impressive showing

Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
DESTREHAN, LA
WAFB

LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU taking 'immediate' action amid social media fury surrounding student-athlete

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics department says it's taking "immediate and deliberate" action after a video surfaced showing a student-athlete using a racial slur. The video was shared on Twitter late Friday and whipped up outrage online, with many identifying the person in the video as a tennis player at the university.
KLFY News 10

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

