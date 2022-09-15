LSU’s game Saturday against Mississippi State is big. Trust me. I’ve been doing this professionally for over 30 years (upon writing that my knee cracked for no good reason) and I know a big game when I see one. And this game could go a long way to steering LSU toward having a winning season or perhaps even a second straight losing one. If you can’t hold serve at home against the Bulldogs, you’ll really be up against it later when you go to Florida, Arkansas and even Texas A&M (yes, college football’s current favorite pinata), plus Tennessee, Ole Miss and Alabama at home. There’s only one lead pipe lock win left on the schedule, next week’s walkover against New Mexico.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO