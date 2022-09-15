Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Another game, another offensive line shuffle for LSU in victory over Mississippi State
LSU started its third offensive line combination in as many games Saturday when it opened Southeastern Conference play with a 31-16 win over Mississippi State. The biggest change was at right tackle where true freshman Emery Jones, a two-time Class 5A all-state selection for Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, made his first collegiate start in Tiger Stadium.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU
Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
CBS Sports
How to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The LSU Tigers may be playing at home again Saturday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point defeat. LSU and the Mississippi State Bulldogs will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: State game is big for LSU, but not bigger than the long-term goal
LSU’s game Saturday against Mississippi State is big. Trust me. I’ve been doing this professionally for over 30 years (upon writing that my knee cracked for no good reason) and I know a big game when I see one. And this game could go a long way to steering LSU toward having a winning season or perhaps even a second straight losing one. If you can’t hold serve at home against the Bulldogs, you’ll really be up against it later when you go to Florida, Arkansas and even Texas A&M (yes, college football’s current favorite pinata), plus Tennessee, Ole Miss and Alabama at home. There’s only one lead pipe lock win left on the schedule, next week’s walkover against New Mexico.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU
Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
tigerdroppings.com
Times of Interest: LSU vs. Mississippi State
Here are times of interest for the LSU SEC opener vs. Mississippi State at Tiger Stadium Saturday night. September 17, 2022 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium) * ESPN. Noon TJ Ribs Tiger One Village open • Located in front of PMAC. Noon L-Club Tailgate opens at PMAC. 12:30 p.m....
NOLA.com
Jayden Daniels came to LSU to 'show the country' what he can do. Now, it's watching.
Near the end of July, five LSU wide receivers flew to Los Angeles. Their future starting quarterback arranged the trip to train and build chemistry. Jayden Daniels wanted to show them his home after having spent the last few months learning about theirs. The receivers swam and basked in the...
NOLA.com
LSU says fans trapped in traffic jam last week can ask to move to a different spot
LSU fans with reserved parking near Tiger Stadium who fear a repeat of last week's postgame traffic jams can ask the university to set them up in another lot, a university official said Friday. LSU athletics spokesperson Cody Worsham said that LSU would do its best to accommodate the needs...
NOLA.com
LSU says it's taking action after women's tennis player caught using racial slur
LSU says it is "taking immediate and deliberate steps" after a LSU women's tennis player used a racial slur in a video that was posted to social media, sparking outrage. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed saying the slur and later laughing about it with other people.
NOLA.com
Destrehan dominates East Ascension in an impressive showing
Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
LSU responds to student athlete social media concerns
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics is responding to concerns about one of their student athletes. LSU Tigers posted the following statement to Twitter:. WAFB has reached out to LSU officials regarding more information on this matter, but we have not heard anything back. This is a developing story...
NOLA.com
St. Augustine stuns Zachary to end a 17-game winning streak. 'It is a statement game.'
Wide receiver Karaaz Johnson hauled in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Amare’ Cooper with just under six minutes remaining in the game to give St. Augustine the lead and the Purple Knights held on for a stunning 24-20 comeback win over the Zachary Broncos on Friday night in Zachary.
NOLA.com
An interception return for a TD helps turn the tide in Hahnville-Northshore
Hahnville was locked in a physical battle at Northshore on Friday night, but the Tigers found a way to grind out a 17-10 non-district victory. Hahnville scored 10 unanswered points in the second half to claim the victory. The Tigers (2-1) took the lead by driving 74 yards in 15...
NOLA.com
SPECIAL NIGHT: Slidell returns to L.V. McGinty Stadium in style with a 48-0 victory
September 16 was a special night in more ways than one for the Slidell football team. After honoring several alumni and seniors before the game, the Tigers took the field at L.V. McGinty Stadium for the first time in almost two years and came away with a dominating 48-0 victory over Central-Baton Rouge.
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 3
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s now the third week of high school football in south Louisiana, as teams continue to try to improve with district play around the corner.
brproud.com
LSU student uses social media to propose removing historical murals
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Hundreds of students walk the halls of Allen Hall at Louisiana State University every day, but for some, it’s an uncomfortable commute to their next class. Just above the brick walls are the Allen Hall Murals, painted by LSU art students during the...
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A memorial has been setup near the spot where LSU senior Allie Rice was shot and killed early Friday morning. The 21-year-old marketing major was reportedly waiting for a train to cross the street around 2 a.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 when someone shot into her car, killing her at the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.
NOLA.com
Christmas in September: Louisiana filmmaker shooting holiday movie in Baton Rouge area
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas again this September for Daniel Lewis. Twelve months ago, Lewis' Evergreen Films was in Natchez, Mississippi, for the filming of the 2021 Hallmark Channel holiday movie "Every Time a Bell Rings." When shooting wrapped on "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs Saturday, Dec. 3, on Hallmark.
wbrz.com
LSU taking 'immediate' action amid social media fury surrounding student-athlete
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics department says it's taking "immediate and deliberate" action after a video surfaced showing a student-athlete using a racial slur. The video was shared on Twitter late Friday and whipped up outrage online, with many identifying the person in the video as a tennis player at the university.
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
