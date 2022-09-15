Read full article on original website
Video shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident.
Musk makes $43 billion offer for Twitter to build 'arena for free speech'
April 14 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk took aim at Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) with a $43 billion cash takeover offer on Thursday, with the Tesla CEO saying the social media company needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech. "I think it's very...
Why Russia's looming offensive in eastern Ukraine might be different — and decisive
In the areas around Kyiv and throughout northern Ukraine, residents are counting the dead as officials clear streets of mines and the twisted frames of tanks from the battles their country has survived. But experts say Russia's war looks set to enter a potentially more brutal and focused phase in...
State legislature overrides governor's veto of 15-week abortion ban
The Kentucky state legislature overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill banning abortion after 15 weeks along with several other abortion restrictions.
Subway shooting suspect had means to carry out more attacks: Prosecutors
The man accused of opening fire on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn was remanded following his first court appearance Thursday.
Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions
An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
Pfizer says booster in kids 5-11 produces ‘high’ immune response
Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday that a third dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 produced a “high” immune response, and that they will apply for authorization for a booster dose in the age group soon. Pfizer said in a news release that a...
Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls
Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
