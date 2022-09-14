Read full article on original website
Millions of people in the Chinese megacity of Chengdu emerged Monday from a Covid-19 lockdown that had closed schools, disrupted businesses and forced residents to stay home for over two weeks. With a population of 21 million, southwest China's Chengdu is the largest Chinese city to shut down since global finance hub Shanghai imposed a strict two-month lockdown in April, leaving many residents scrambling for food.
The future looked promising for Cherry in May last year, when she secured a prestigious internship at a major software firm, while still studying at a university in Wuhan. The company told her that she could start working for them full time, once she graduates.
President Joe Biden said US troops would come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of an attack by the People’s Republic of China but stressed that longstanding American policy towards the island has not changed under his administration.Mr Biden told CBS News’ 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley that the US still abides by the policy laid out in a series of diplomatic notes between Washington and Beijing and the Jimmy Carter-era Taiwan Relations Act, under which the US acknowledges that “all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a...
Livid citizens in China took to social media to show their ire after a bus carrying 47 people to a Covid-19 quarantine facility in the southwest Guizhou province crashed, killing 27 and injuring 20.The bus overturned on a section of highway that leads from Guiyang to Libo — a county just south of Sandu — during the early hours of Sunday, making the crash the deadliest accident in China this year.All the 20 injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, the government officials said.The outpouring of anger comes as Beijing continues to implement the "unsustainable" zero-Covid policy,...
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement so far on the issue.
