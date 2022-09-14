Read full article on original website
Indiana Drops Tight Contest with No. 21 Western Kentucky 3-1
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Despite an opening-set victory, a pair of two-point losses in the second and fourth sets was enough to see the Indiana Volleyball team (7-5, 0-0) take a 3-1 defeat to No. 21 Western Kentucky in the final game of the WKU Invitational. IU held leads...
Hoosiers Drop to Eighth at Fighting Illini
CHICAGO – The Indiana Hoosiers men's golf team is tied for eighth with No. 18-ranked Florida State Seminoles at the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at the Olympia Fields Country Club after the second round of play on Saturday. No. 15 Stanford (551; -9) leads the team standings through two days,...
Postgame Notes: vs. Western Kentucky
• Indiana is 5-0 all-time against Western Kentucky, with the first meeting coming during the 2008 season. • IU started a season with three straight home games for just the 12th time in program history and first time since 2015. Including this season, the Hoosiers have started 3-0 in three of those seasons (1917, 2015, 2022) with a fourth undefeated season in 1898 (2-0-1).
Baseball Wins Fall Exhibition with Eastern Illinois
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It was a perfect evening for baseball – even if it was the only game at home this fall – as the Indiana baseball program topped Eastern Illinois, 23-12, on Friday (Sept. 16) evening at Bart Kaufman Field. Sixteen different pitches saw time on...
No. 8 Indiana Opens Conference Play at No. 22 Ohio State
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Coming off back-to-back ranked victories, eighth-ranked Indiana men's soccer (3-1-1) will get yet another chance when it visits No. 22 Ohio State (4-0-2) in its Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday (Sept. 17) at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. The match will be streamed live on the...
Consistency Found – Tevis Works the Process
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - JH Tevis didn't have much to say about himself. Not now. Not with Saturday's game against Western Kentucky (2-0) looming and plenty of opportunities after that to show the Indiana Hoosiers (2-0) can return to national relevance. "I'm going where the team is going," the senior defensive...
Hoosiers Hit. 438 in Straight-Sets Victory over Tennessee Tech
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Even with a quick turnaround between matches during Friday's doubleheader, the Indiana Volleyball team (7-4, 0-0) kept humming along, defeating Tennessee Tech 3-0 in the nightcap at Diddle Arena. The Hoosiers had an extremely efficient offensive night, even without star middle blocker Kaley Rammelsberg. Melisa...
Hoosiers Host Penn State in Big Ten Opener
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (2-0-5) opens Big Ten Conference play against the No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The match against the Nittany Lions will be broadcasted on BTN+ with Samantha Condra (PxP) and Ryan...
