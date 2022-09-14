• Indiana is 5-0 all-time against Western Kentucky, with the first meeting coming during the 2008 season. • IU started a season with three straight home games for just the 12th time in program history and first time since 2015. Including this season, the Hoosiers have started 3-0 in three of those seasons (1917, 2015, 2022) with a fourth undefeated season in 1898 (2-0-1).

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO