ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

Beyonce ‘Loses Herself In Love’ and Drips In Jewels for a New Tiffany & Co. Campaign Featuring Metallic Costuming and Sculpture-Like Platforms

Beyonce gets glam in a new campaign with Tiffany & Co. entitled “Lose Yourself In Love.” The iconic luxury jewelry brand released three short videos, along with images, to their Instagram today of the “Break My Soul” songstress showing off her modeling skills decked out in the collaborative jewelry collection. This is the second time “Queen B” has worked with the LVMH owned accessories company, appearing in a film entitled “About Love” with her husband and rapper Jay-Z last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) Set to “Summer Renaissance,” an upbeat track from her...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

Shoppers Swear These Comfortable Walking Shoes With 47,000 Perfect Ratings ‘Changed My Life’ — & They’re on Sale

There are many shoe brands on the market that claim they have the most comfortable pairs ever. But finding ones that hold up to their benefits isn’t so easy. If you’re constantly on your feet at work, chasing after kids, or perhaps you live in a walkable city, then a good pair of walking shoes is a necessity. If you don’t already own a pair that you love, then you’re in luck because Amazon shoppers just found the most comfortable pair of shoes that “changed their lives,” and it’s on sale now. The Skechers Go Walk Joy Sneaker has a rubber...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Diamonds#The Diamonds#Great Diamond#Diamond Earrings#The Scratch Test
People

Dress Like Celebrities with This White Button-Down Shirt from Cupshe That's Now on Amazon

This trend isn’t going anywhere You've probably seen Cupshe's vibrant, trendy swimwear all over Instagram. The brand's swimsuits went viral a few years ago, and have been worn by influencers like Gabrielle Epstein and YouTube star Claudipia. While known for its colorful bathing suits, Cupshe also has a wide variety of clothing options as well, from dresses and sweaters to rompers and shirts — all of which are available on Amazon.   Now, the brand has expanded its lineup by adding a new piece to the collection: a white...
APPAREL
HollywoodLife

Find This $13 Fall Dress (& Tons Of Other Trendy Items) In This Secret Section Of Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We love finding secret gems when it comes to online shopping. So when we stumbled across Amazon’s Outlet we were absolutely ecstatic. While Amazon’s prices are already affordable, there are tons of great deals available in the outlet section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
HollywoodLife

This Dress Is Exactly What You Need Going Into Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Though it may not feel like it, fall is swiftly approaching. With just a few weeks left of summer, it’s time to get your wardrobe ready for the new season. As the weather cools down, you need to bring out some transitional fashion pieces. Though this may be a bit tricky, we have the perfect dress to start with.
APPAREL
SheKnows

This Nail Oil With Over 109,000 Reviews Has Been Deemed a ‘Miracle in a Bottle’ For Damaged Nails — Now $12

We go through phases with our nails. Sometimes, we get acrylics or gel manicures almost consistently for months or years at a time. Sometimes, we forget to realize they need a self-care routine of their own. From our nails to cuticles to the soft skin surrounding them, we need to pamper our hands to the fullest. However, it’s hard to know where to start — that’s where nail oil comes in. One of the bestselling beauty picks on Amazon is a rigorous, luxurious nail oil that has over 100,000 customers going crazy for it. One of the top reviews on Amazon...
SKIN CARE
In Style

My 62-Year-Old Mom Credits Her Youthful Complexion to This French Serum That's Discounted for 'InStyle' Readers

My mom and I have always shared an obsession with beauty products. At a young age, she taught me everything, from the importance of washing my face to how to paint my nails to what lipstick shades work with my complexion. That's why it's no surprise that she looks way younger than she actually is — she's in her 60s, but there's not a fine line or wrinkle on her face. Obviously, good genes are at work, but she also uses a myriad of products to upkeep her youthful glow. One of her favorites? The Filorga NCEF-Shot Concentrated Serum.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

See The Fashion Phenomenon That Stars Like JLo Can’t Get Enough Of

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a secret that Jennifer Lopez has major style. She’s known to keep things glamorous and chic wherever she goes. Last weekend, she was seen holding hands with her husband Ben Affleck during an intense Los Angeles heatwave. Even in this weather, she kept things stylish and cool. Lopez opted for a glowy white maxi dress paired with a surprising yet cute shoe – platform slippers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Birthstone Chart: The modern gemstone associated with each birthday month

Everybody must get a stone (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) No matter what month you were born, there is some sort of stone that goes with it. What are the modern stones that are tied to each month? It's always good to know this in case you are stuck for a birthday gift.January birthstone: Garnet (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)February birthstone: Amethyst USATMarch birthstone: Aquamarine USATApril birthstone: Diamond USATMay birthstone: Emerald (Courtesy of Astteria Diamonds)June birthstone: Pearl and Alexandrite USATJuly birthstone: Ruby USATAugust birthstone: Peridot (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)September birthstone: Sapphire USATOctober birthstone: Opal and Tourmaline USATNovember birthstone: Citrine/Golden Topaz (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images For InStyle)December birthstone: Blue Topaz, Blue Zircon, Tanzanite (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)11
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy