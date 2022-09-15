Read full article on original website
KevinMD.com
It’s time to address pain despite the opioid crisis
Have you ever felt as if your doctor wasn’t really listening to you or was just rushing through your appointment? Have you ever felt as if your doctor didn’t understand the pain you were in or didn’t take it seriously?. Most health care providers are evaluated based...
St. Vincent Charity Hospital will no longer provide inpatient care
On Wednesday, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center and the Sisters of Charity Health System announced they will no longer be providing inpatient care.
beckersdental.com
5 clinical leadership updates for dental leaders
Here are five clinical leadership stories Becker's has reported on since Aug. 18:. 1. The American Dental Association backed two educational initiatives involving student loans and grants for two dental roles. 2. The North Carolina Board of Dental Examiners made changes to how anesthesia is administered to dental patients in...
MedicalXpress
Hispanic adults face barriers accessing care for peripheral artery disease
Adults who share a Hispanic background and who get hospitalized for symptoms of peripheral artery disease (PAD) are more likely to only receive care at later stages of their disease, and get their treatment through the emergency department (ED) instead of early stage disease care, elective care as compared with non-Hispanic white patients, according to a Yale-led study published Aug. 26 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery.
MedicalXpress
Clinicians suffering burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents
Doctors experiencing burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents and four times more likely to be dissatisfied with their job, suggests research published today by The BMJ. The scale of burnout among clinicians and the serious impact it can have on patient safety and staff...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Why Automated Care Coordination Matters
Traditional care coordination is broken. The breakdown is already evident on the frontlines of healthcare in ORs and emergency departments, and its financial impacts are increasingly bothersome to the C-suite as well. It is possible for health systems to address care coordination challenges to cut costs and ease burden on personnel, even in the midst of staffing shortages.
MedicalXpress
Barriers in transition to outpatient substance use treatment and the need for continuity of care
According to new research from Boston Medical Center, patients transitioning from short-term inpatient medically managed withdrawal programs, commonly referred to as drug detoxification (detox) centers, to outpatient treatment identified lack of continuity of care, especially care coordination, as a major barrier to substance use treatment. The findings, in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment, show that a multimodal approach to continuity of care, low-barrier access to medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD), and support to address unstable housing are necessary to address these issues. Patients also expressed the need for care that incorporates options and respect for individualized preferences and needs.
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
Three things I have learned about end-of-life care from treating elderly couples with cancer
“We are happy and sad to see you again. You looked after Dad years ago.”. I kick myself for not registering the connection, although I only met him during a brief and disastrous stint in hospital. The complications of cancer treatment had kept mounting until his wife was forced to...
KevinMD.com
Why I’m leaving emergency medicine
I am hanging up my stethoscope and exiting the ambulance bay doors for the last time. I chose emergency medicine to care for critically ill and injured patients, and I’m leaving because this has become near impossible. I believe it imperative to share some of the reasons that I,...
allnurses.com
The Importance of Oral Care in the Hospitalized Older Adult
Specializes in Community Health, Care Coordination and Geriatrics. Has 35 years experience. Indeed, we can’t deny that we work with reduced staff in high acuity settings in our current health care environment. These workload pressures cause us to prioritize elements of care. But should we dismiss the significance of oral care? Perhaps if we truly understand the implications of the lack of oral assessment and care, we may reconsider our prioritization.
MedicalXpress
Research shows hospice care was compromised during pandemic, but there is hope for the future
During the COVID-19 pandemic hospice care across the West Midlands fell below the "gold-standard" despite the best efforts of frontline health care professionals. The findings were revealed in a report from the end of life charity Marie Curie and based on research from the University of Sheffield and University of Warwick, which is the first of its kind to examine the direct experiences of hospice patients, caregivers, hospice staff and senior managers during the pandemic.
Baby Dove Teams Up With Black Owned Birth Justice Organization To Expand Doula Services To Black Mothers
Baby Dove is teaming up with a Brooklyn-based doula service to provide Black mothers with the best healthcare during pregnancy.
MedicalXpress
Resident physicians report on COVID-19 impacts
The COVID-19 pandemic has had many deleterious consequences for health care workers, including the challenges of caring for severely ill patients. Resident physicians, in particular, may have been affected by physical as well as psychological consequences of the pandemic. At present, data are sparse on the perceptions, coping strategies and mental health of residents during COVID-19.
DVM 360
A veterinary rehabilitation specialist shares his approach to osteoarthritis management and more
On dvm360® Live!™, Matt Brunke, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVPP, CVA explains how a new product has changed his approach to osteoarthritis treatment. Many aspects of veterinary medicine factor into rehabilitation and sports medicine: pain management, medication, acupuncture, and physical therapy, to name a few. For one veterinary rehabilitation specialist, it all comes down to mobility. The latest episode of dvm360®Live!™ featured Matt Brunke, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVPP, CVA, who shared his multimodal approach to osteoarthritis management and more. Brunke sat down with Adam Christman, DVM, MBA, the host and dvm360®’s chief veterinary officer, to discuss his path to a rehabilitation specialty, his experience with military working dogs, and the concept of targeted injectable therapy for osteoarthritis.
PETS・
Harvard Health
Palliative care frightens some people: Here’s how it helps
During many stages of illness, palliative care can ease strains and provide additional support. Many people and their families associate the term palliative care with the end of life. Some may think that palliative care and hospice care are one and the same. So it’s worth explaining that palliative care is a medical specialty able to help people during many different stages of health, not just during a terminal illness. Importantly, the services offered could help you or someone you love enjoy a better quality of life, ease uncomfortable symptoms, and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.
pethelpful.com
Dog Aggression: Most Succesful Treatment Methods (Current Research and FAQs)
Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He also trains dogs, mostly large breeds and those that suffer from aggression problems. Your dog may have one or more of the five types of aggression:. interdog household aggression. fear aggression towards other dogs. conflict aggression (towards familiar people, formerly known as dominance aggression)
PETS・
Next Avenue
Becoming a Caregiver When Your Parent Wasn't There for You
Setting boundaries is key when determining your role in your parent's care. Family caregiving is commonly viewed as an act of love. So much so that the phrase "caring for a loved one" is practically synonymous with family caregiving. But not every family experience is rooted in love. For example, children who have grown up with tense or even traumatic relationships with their parents may struggle with the expectation that they're supposed to provide care for someone who doesn't care for them.
ajmc.com
Optimizing Emergency Care Processes Improves Outcomes for Hospitalized Patients With HE
Patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE) often do not seek care until they are in critical condition, making an optimized emergency care process critical to reduce adverse prognosis and improve clinical symptoms. Patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE) who receive an optimized emergency nursing process upon hospital admission have a reduced adverse...
