pewtrusts.org
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
scitechdaily.com
Antipsychotic Drug Opens New Pathway To Beat Chronic Pain
Fresh hope for pain management from newly identified link between chronic pain and lung cancer in mice. Although it is uncomfortable, pain is an important alarm system that alerts us to tissue damage and prompts us to withdraw from harmful situations. Although pain is expected to subside as injuries heal, many patients experience persistent pain long after recovery. Now, a new study points to possible new treatments for chronic pain with a surprising link to lung cancer. The work, which was published in Science Translational Medicine, was spearheaded by an international team of researchers at IMBA – Institute of Molecular Biotechnology of the Austrian Academy of Sciences, Harvard Medical School, and Boston Children’s Hospital. Their findings of the research, conducted in laboratory mouse models, open up multiple therapeutic opportunities that could allow the world to improve chronic pain management and curtail the opioid epidemic.
