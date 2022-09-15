Read full article on original website
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
Medical News Today
Gum disease, tooth loss linked to increased dementia risk in new review
Although dementia is associated with an increased risk of poor oral health, evidence supporting the role of oral health in the development of dementia has been mixed. A recent meta-analysis synthesizing data from previous studies suggests that gum disease and tooth loss are associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline and dementia.
verywellhealth.com
Blood Clots
Blood clots form to stop excess bleeding from an injury. Usually, blood clots are beneficial but they can be harmful at times, blocking blood flow within the body’s organs, and potentially causing serious consequences, such as a heart attack or a stroke. In an emergency, the effects of a...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
Medical News Today
Sleep apnea: Studies find increased risk for cancer, cognitive decline, and more
Sleep apnea is when people periodically stop breathing while sleeping. This can occur due to the relaxation of muscles in the mouth so that the tongue presses against the throat. Sleep apnea can increase the risk for a variety of health problems. Results from three recent studies have...
MedicalXpress
Beyond weight loss: Improvements in pain, mobility persist long after bariatric surgery
Improvements in pain, physical function and work productivity largely endure for at least seven years after bariatric surgery, despite some backsliding from the high levels of improvement seen in the years immediately following surgery, University of Pittsburgh epidemiologists report today in JAMA Network Open. The findings—which show that improvements persist...
targetedonc.com
Preventing Thrombosis in Patients with Polycythemia Vera
Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera. Srdan Verstovsek, MD, PhD, a professor of Medicine and a hematologic oncologist at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses some of the best practices to try and prevent thrombosis in patients with polycythemia vera (PV).
parentherald.com
Why Is Stroke Increasingly Seen in Younger People?
A stroke is a kind of blood vessel or cerebrovascular disorder. It can be categorized as ischemic or caused by insufficient blood flow, and hemorrhagic, caused by bleeding into the brain. Dr. Rigved Tadwalker, a cardiologist at Providence Saint John's Health Center in California, explained to Inside Edition that strokes...
Medical News Today
How serious is heart valve replacement surgery?
During heart valve replacement surgery, a surgeon replaces damaged or diseased valves in the heart. They can replace it with a mechanical valve or biological valve from a pig or cow. A person with severe heart valve disease may need this procedure. A doctor will likely recommend more conservative treatment...
Flossing could help reduce risk of dementia, experts say
BOSTON -- Flossing may not only help prevent cavities but could reduce your risk of dementia cognitive decline.According to the CDC, almost half of adults over 30 and about 70% over 65 have some form of periodontal disease. Poor dental hygiene has been linked to chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Now a new review out of Finland finds that people with poor dental hygiene are 21% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease later in life. They say that when bad bacteria are allowed to flourish in the mouth, they can travel to the brain and other organs, triggering inflammation. In the brain, this can cause cognitive loss. To maintain good oral health, you should brush 2-3 times a day, floss daily, and visit the dentist twice a year for a cleaning. And if you develop bad breath, tooth sensitivity, or problems chewing, you should be seen sooner.
verywellhealth.com
Can Foot Pain Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Certain types of foot pain can be associated with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It can be a symptom of undiagnosed diabetes. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes are conditions in which blood sugar levels cannot be controlled without medication and/or lifestyle measures. This article discusses how diabetes can...
MedPage Today
Our Hands Are Tied: Treating Prediabetes in Kids
Prediabetes is an abnormal state of glucose homeostasis in which blood glucose levels are elevated above the range of normal but are not high enough to be classified as diabetes. A staggering 28% of U.S. youth ages 12 to 19 years are living with prediabetes. This number more than doubled from 1999 to 2018. Prediabetes and obesity are strongly correlated in a high-risk genetic backdrop, making them almost two sides of the same coin. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rapid increase in both these problems in children.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: DASH diet may be best to reduce heart attack risk
— or in other words, high blood pressure. A new simulated study has found that following a DASH diet may be the most effective lifestyle intervention to reduce cardiovascular disease in people with mild hypertension. The study found that this dietary change could prevent nearly 3,000 deaths in the U.S....
Futurity
People who get periodontal care fare better after heart attack
People who have received periodontal maintenance care stayed in the hospital for the shortest time after a heart attack, a new study shows. The conventional wisdom is that medical and dental care are related, but less is known about how dental care relates to health outcomes after acute incidents like heart attacks.
labroots.com
Dental Care Linked to Better Heart Attack Outcomes
People who receive periodontal care may have shorter hospital stays following a heart attack. The corresponding study was published in The Journal of the American Dental Association. There are around 800, 000 myocardial infarctions- heart attacks- in the US every year. Studies show that those with periodontal disease have an...
beckersspine.com
Many hospitals are not performing enough total joint replacements, study finds
A study in the Journal of Arthroplasty found many hospitals are performing total hip and knee replacements at "suboptimal volumes." Surgical outcomes tend to improve with volume, according to the study, published May 11. Researchers examined Medicare data from 2009 through 2015 for volume trends and used mixed-effort models to assess surgeon and hospital volumes with 30-day complications or mortality.
