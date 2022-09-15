BOSTON -- Flossing may not only help prevent cavities but could reduce your risk of dementia cognitive decline.According to the CDC, almost half of adults over 30 and about 70% over 65 have some form of periodontal disease. Poor dental hygiene has been linked to chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Now a new review out of Finland finds that people with poor dental hygiene are 21% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease later in life. They say that when bad bacteria are allowed to flourish in the mouth, they can travel to the brain and other organs, triggering inflammation. In the brain, this can cause cognitive loss. To maintain good oral health, you should brush 2-3 times a day, floss daily, and visit the dentist twice a year for a cleaning. And if you develop bad breath, tooth sensitivity, or problems chewing, you should be seen sooner.

