We’d all love to feel our best—mentally and physically—all the time, but the reality is that we face challenges and difficulties to reaching that goal. In a world where we see and hear so much bad news, increased stress can keep us from our ideal physical and mental health. When you’re stressed, you may not have the energy to take care of yourself as well as you should. The good news is that just a few small changes will help you start to live your best life today and prepare for a better tomorrow.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO