Read full article on original website
Related
33 Women With Well-Paying, Low-Stress Jobs Are Revealing What They Do For A Living, And This Is Important If You're Thinking Of Changing Careers
"Eventually, I got sick of being constantly stressed out with no money, so I decided to abandon my doctoral program and find a career where my research and problem-solving skills would be well remunerated...now I’m five years into a comfortable career that pays six figures."
MedicineNet.com
Are Rice Noodles Healthier And More Nutritional Than Pasta And Other Noodles?
Noodles and pasta have become an important part of our modern diet. Whether you want a healthy, wholesome meal or a quick snack, you have various options to choose from, including rice noodles, regular pasta, whole-wheat spaghetti, instant noodles, and a lot more. Among these, rice noodles are becoming increasingly popular due to the growing demand for gluten-free diets.
The war for your teeth
Oral health companies, orthodontists, dentists and regulators are engaged in a high-stakes war over how to best straighten your teeth. The big picture: Products like Invisalign and SmileDirectClub have taken a big bite out of orthodontists' profits, pitting old-school professionals against new upstarts against state dental boards, with millions of dollars in marketing and legal bills piling up along the way.
Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique
Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to avoid getting a beer belly as you age, according to a dietician and a bariatric surgeon
A beer belly is usually used to describe a protruding abdomen or a waist larger than the hips. It happens when visceral fat accumulates from eating simple sugars like desserts or beer. You can help reduce a beer belly by eating more fiber, sleeping at least seven hours a day,...
msn.com
Put Ice in Your Washing Machine (and Other Hurricane Preparedness Tips)
Hurricane season brings endless internet hacks and tips to get us ready for potential disasters. September is Disaster Preparedness Month, so what better time to mine the suggestions for gems?. Some preparedness advice is common sense: Stay alert to the news, stay away from windows and evacuate when told to...
How to clean hardwood and laminate floors correctly, according to experts
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
I review mattresses for a living. After testing over 30 of them, this is the best one for most sleepers.
The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is the best mattress we've ever tested. It's great for many sleep styles and comes with a 365-night trial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
How to Relieve Lower Back Pain by Sleeping With a Pillow (For Every Sleeper Type)
Back pain can present itself at any given time and be caused by several factors. Back pain is also one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. According to a University of Georgetown study, more than 65 million people complain to their doctors about back pain, and 8% of adults in the study report chronic back pain, or pain that lasts for weeks.
healthcareguys.com
Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat
Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
msn.com
What Is the Best Fat Burner for Men’s Belly Fat?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Fat burners are natural or chemical-based supplements that increase fat burning through various mechanisms. They can lead to results on their...
The most common IBS symptoms
From bloating to anxiety, these are some of the most common IBS symptoms to look out for
Health: Living your best life today
We’d all love to feel our best—mentally and physically—all the time, but the reality is that we face challenges and difficulties to reaching that goal. In a world where we see and hear so much bad news, increased stress can keep us from our ideal physical and mental health. When you’re stressed, you may not have the energy to take care of yourself as well as you should. The good news is that just a few small changes will help you start to live your best life today and prepare for a better tomorrow.
labroots.com
CBD for Treating Estrogen Deficiency in Postmenopausal Women
Despite many of the stigmas it carries, cannabis and its various compounds have been explored for a variety of health and medical uses, with positive outcomes. Cannabidoiol (CBD), a non-intoxicating component of hemp and certain types of medical marijuana, has regularly been used in the treatment and management of many physical conditions, such as pain, inflammation, and more. It’s also been used in the treatment of mood disorders, like depression and anxiety.
Harvard Health
Palliative care frightens some people: Here’s how it helps
During many stages of illness, palliative care can ease strains and provide additional support. Many people and their families associate the term palliative care with the end of life. Some may think that palliative care and hospice care are one and the same. So it’s worth explaining that palliative care is a medical specialty able to help people during many different stages of health, not just during a terminal illness. Importantly, the services offered could help you or someone you love enjoy a better quality of life, ease uncomfortable symptoms, and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.
msn.com
Let's Stop Thinking White Rice Is Unhealthy
There are some foods, like wonderful avocados and crunchy kale, that are widely lauded as nutritional goldmines. Then there are the plant-based foods that are more open to debate, like everyone's favorite potatoes and pickles. (For the record, both boast their own nutritional benefits.) White rice is another that many...
Behr Paint Company reveals 2023 Color of the Year: 'Limitless design and décor possibilities'
A warm shade of white is the Behr Paint Company’s 2023 Color of the Year. The 75-year-old company unveiled its trendy paint color – Blank Canvas – on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Behr said it thinks Blank Canvas will "inspire feelings of tranquility and renewal" while offering "limitless...
msn.com
New tech innovations offer solutions for dangerous falls by older adults
Many Baby Boomers are enjoying longer lives through healthier lifestyle choices and better treatments for age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and heart disease, but falling is a far-too-common but potentially life-threatening experience for adults over 65. According to the CDC, one in three people over 65 will fall—leading to more than 800,000 hospitalizations for head and hip injuries and nearly 3 million emergency department visits each year in the U.S.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A $502 Redo Packs This Small Laundry Room with Smart Space-Saving Solutions
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Are Cigars Safer Than Cigarettes?
Cigars and cigarettes both contain toxic properties. But do cigars expose you to the same levels of toxins as cigarettes, making them a safer alternative?
Comments / 0