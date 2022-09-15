ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

Are Rice Noodles Healthier And More Nutritional Than Pasta And Other Noodles?

Noodles and pasta have become an important part of our modern diet. Whether you want a healthy, wholesome meal or a quick snack, you have various options to choose from, including rice noodles, regular pasta, whole-wheat spaghetti, instant noodles, and a lot more. Among these, rice noodles are becoming increasingly popular due to the growing demand for gluten-free diets.
FOOD & DRINKS
Axios

The war for your teeth

Oral health companies, orthodontists, dentists and regulators are engaged in a high-stakes war over how to best straighten your teeth. The big picture: Products like Invisalign and SmileDirectClub have taken a big bite out of orthodontists' profits, pitting old-school professionals against new upstarts against state dental boards, with millions of dollars in marketing and legal bills piling up along the way.
MARKETING
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dentists#Dental Hygiene#The Implant
msn.com

Put Ice in Your Washing Machine (and Other Hurricane Preparedness Tips)

Hurricane season brings endless internet hacks and tips to get us ready for potential disasters. September is Disaster Preparedness Month, so what better time to mine the suggestions for gems?. Some preparedness advice is common sense: Stay alert to the news, stay away from windows and evacuate when told to...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
CNET

How to Relieve Lower Back Pain by Sleeping With a Pillow (For Every Sleeper Type)

Back pain can present itself at any given time and be caused by several factors. Back pain is also one of the leading causes of disability worldwide. According to a University of Georgetown study, more than 65 million people complain to their doctors about back pain, and 8% of adults in the study report chronic back pain, or pain that lasts for weeks.
HEALTH
healthcareguys.com

Abdominal Obesity: The Dangers of Belly Fat

Obesity has remained a serious health concern in the U.S. Traditionally, medical professionals used body mass index (BMI), which was a calculation of body height and weight, to measure body fatness. However, it has become increasingly necessary to examine the fat distribution profile, which evaluates where the fat accumulates in the body.
FITNESS
msn.com

What Is the Best Fat Burner for Men’s Belly Fat?

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Fat burners are natural or chemical-based supplements that increase fat burning through various mechanisms. They can lead to results on their...
WEIGHT LOSS
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Health: Living your best life today

We’d all love to feel our best—mentally and physically—all the time, but the reality is that we face challenges and difficulties to reaching that goal. In a world where we see and hear so much bad news, increased stress can keep us from our ideal physical and mental health. When you’re stressed, you may not have the energy to take care of yourself as well as you should. The good news is that just a few small changes will help you start to live your best life today and prepare for a better tomorrow.
HEALTH
labroots.com

CBD for Treating Estrogen Deficiency in Postmenopausal Women

Despite many of the stigmas it carries, cannabis and its various compounds have been explored for a variety of health and medical uses, with positive outcomes. Cannabidoiol (CBD), a non-intoxicating component of hemp and certain types of medical marijuana, has regularly been used in the treatment and management of many physical conditions, such as pain, inflammation, and more. It’s also been used in the treatment of mood disorders, like depression and anxiety.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Harvard Health

Palliative care frightens some people: Here’s how it helps

During many stages of illness, palliative care can ease strains and provide additional support. Many people and their families associate the term palliative care with the end of life. Some may think that palliative care and hospice care are one and the same. So it’s worth explaining that palliative care is a medical specialty able to help people during many different stages of health, not just during a terminal illness. Importantly, the services offered could help you or someone you love enjoy a better quality of life, ease uncomfortable symptoms, and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.
HEALTH
msn.com

Let's Stop Thinking White Rice Is Unhealthy

There are some foods, like wonderful avocados and crunchy kale, that are widely lauded as nutritional goldmines. Then there are the plant-based foods that are more open to debate, like everyone's favorite potatoes and pickles. (For the record, both boast their own nutritional benefits.) White rice is another that many...
NUTRITION
msn.com

New tech innovations offer solutions for dangerous falls by older adults

Many Baby Boomers are enjoying longer lives through healthier lifestyle choices and better treatments for age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and heart disease, but falling is a far-too-common but potentially life-threatening experience for adults over 65. According to the CDC, one in three people over 65 will fall—leading to more than 800,000 hospitalizations for head and hip injuries and nearly 3 million emergency department visits each year in the U.S.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy