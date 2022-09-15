ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viewing guide: How to watch Ohio State host in-state opponent Toledo

By Matt Parker
On3.com
 3 days ago
Marvin Harrison Jr. has been a standout so far this season. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — No. 3 Ohio State is ready for its immediate challenge.

While it would be easy to look directly toward the next challenge since Big Ten play starts next week with a game against Wisconsin, the Buckeyes have one more non-conference tilt to go.

Ohio State (2-0) hosts Toledo (2-0) in Ohio Stadium this Saturday for the first time since 2011. The Rockets bring their own unique difficulties down to Columbus this weekend and the Buckeyes are taking them just as seriously as they did Notre Dame.

The Buckeyes found a little more of a groove last weekend in their 45-12 win over Arkansas State. Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was the clear star for the Buckeyes with seven catches for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka have made noticeable steps in the absence of star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been sidelined because of injury.

In their last two games, Harrison and Egbuka have combined for 448 receiving yards and eight touchdown receptions. Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Tuesday he expects Smith-Njigba will be healthy and available this Saturday, but he’s still being evaluated.

“We’re going to expect him to play this weekend. We’ll see how this week goes. We’re going to only put him in the game if he’s 100-percent ready to roll.”

Smith-Njigba’s status will remain closed until Saturday, but what is open now is Saturday’s viewing information.

Lettermen Row has it all in one piece ahead of kickoff.

Toledo at Ohio State: Game time, details

  • Time: 7 p.m. EST
  • Kickoff: 7:10 p.m. EST
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 17
  • Location: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Weather: High of 85º, partly cloudy, winds 8 mph
  • The line: Ohio State is a 32-point favorite, per VegasInsider
  • Over/under: 61 points

How to watch Ohio State

The Ohio State v. Toledo game will be televised on Fox with Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Spencer Tillman (color analyst) on the call.

How to stream Ohio State

The Buckeyes game against the Rockets can be streamed via FoxSports App.

How to listen to Ohio State

Paul Keels, Jim Lachey and Matt Andrews will have the call on the Ohio State Sports Radio Network 97.1 FM (WBNS).

Series fun fact

The Buckeyes are 3-0 all-time against Toledo. The series dates back to 1998 when the Buckeyes beat the Rockets 49-0 in Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes are 31-1 against Ohio teams in the Mid-American Conference. Their closest margin of victory against a MAC opponent was a 27-22 win over Toledo in 2011, and their only loss dates back to the 19th century in a 12-6 final to Akron.

Toledo tight ends and offensive tackles coach Mark Staten was a graduate assistant at Ohio State during the 2002-03 season.

ICYMI: Lettermen Row Coverage

