ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kangaroo Kills Man, Blocks Paramedics from Saving His Life in Australia's First Fatality in Nearly 100 Years

A kangaroo attacked and killed a 77-year-old man on Sunday A kangaroo has killed a man in Australia after he tried to keep the animal as a pet. The 77-year-old Western Australian man had life-threatening injuries when emergency medical workers were called to help on Sunday, WA Today reports. When the ambulance arrived at the home, the kangaroo wouldn't let first responders reach him, according to the outlet. Once on the scene, police fatally shot the kangaroo after it proved to be a threat to paramedics. However, it...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
International Business Times

17-year-old Prisoner Lunges At Pilot Mid-flight; Plane Turned Around

A charter plane transporting three young prisoners in Australia was forced to turn around after one of the detainees charged at the pilot. The incident took place Wednesday when the charter flight was scheduled to transfer three 17-year-old detainees from Broome to Perth. Just minutes after take off, one detainee attempted to rush toward the pilot and started kicking the plane's structure, Corrective Services Commissioner Mike Reynolds told ABC Radio Perth on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sheriff’s office use drone to find dog that disappeared 3 months ago

A golden retriever who’d been missing for several months was reunited with her family after being tracked down in rural Colorado with the assistance of a police drone.The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on their Facebook page on Sunday that they’d managed to close the three-month case of the missing pet on Sunday after FCSO UAS team was able to locate the 3-year-old dog tucked away in some tall grass using one of their drones.“She is safely on her way home, and the UAS team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone,”...
FREMONT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy