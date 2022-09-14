A golden retriever who’d been missing for several months was reunited with her family after being tracked down in rural Colorado with the assistance of a police drone.The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on their Facebook page on Sunday that they’d managed to close the three-month case of the missing pet on Sunday after FCSO UAS team was able to locate the 3-year-old dog tucked away in some tall grass using one of their drones.“She is safely on her way home, and the UAS team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone,”...

FREMONT COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO