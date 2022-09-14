Read full article on original website
Major update after girl, 14, shot dead while filming TikTok dance as witnesses reveal horror details
A 21-YEAR-old man and two girls have been arrested after a teen was tragically shot to death while filming a TikTok dance. Aaliyah Salazar, 14, was dancing with two other children when she was killed at a Colorado home on August 7. Monte Vista police responded to a call around...
Horror video reveals moment girl falls from third-floor school balcony in front of terrified students
A HORROR video appears to show a girl falling from the third floor of her high school's balcony, leaving students upset and terrified. The unnamed student was airlifted to a local hospital with traumatic injuries as Palmetto Senior High witnesses fear the tragic jump was intentional. First responders received a...
Horrifying details as boy, 5, plunges into septic tank and drowns while playing with pals
A FIVE-year-old boy tragically plunged into a septic tank and drowned while playing with his pals. Tragic Levy William Nascimento took a fatal tumble at a wastewater treatment plant in Manaus, Amazonas state, northern Brazil. The youngster had been playing with two friends at the closed Avelino Pereira Complex on...
Kangaroo Kills Man, Blocks Paramedics from Saving His Life in Australia's First Fatality in Nearly 100 Years
A kangaroo attacked and killed a 77-year-old man on Sunday A kangaroo has killed a man in Australia after he tried to keep the animal as a pet. The 77-year-old Western Australian man had life-threatening injuries when emergency medical workers were called to help on Sunday, WA Today reports. When the ambulance arrived at the home, the kangaroo wouldn't let first responders reach him, according to the outlet. Once on the scene, police fatally shot the kangaroo after it proved to be a threat to paramedics. However, it...
International Business Times
17-year-old Prisoner Lunges At Pilot Mid-flight; Plane Turned Around
A charter plane transporting three young prisoners in Australia was forced to turn around after one of the detainees charged at the pilot. The incident took place Wednesday when the charter flight was scheduled to transfer three 17-year-old detainees from Broome to Perth. Just minutes after take off, one detainee attempted to rush toward the pilot and started kicking the plane's structure, Corrective Services Commissioner Mike Reynolds told ABC Radio Perth on Thursday.
Horrific moment ‘drunk’ man who was kicked out of Argentine nightclub for fighting deliberately rams his car into venue's front door and sending victim flying
This is the bizarre moment a man deliberately drove his car into the entrance of a nightclub in Buenos Aires, Argentina, seriously injuring a security guard. Esteban Reyes, 25, had been drinking all night and was seen arguing with a man before the incident turned into a brawl on Sunday.
Sheriff’s office use drone to find dog that disappeared 3 months ago
A golden retriever who’d been missing for several months was reunited with her family after being tracked down in rural Colorado with the assistance of a police drone.The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on their Facebook page on Sunday that they’d managed to close the three-month case of the missing pet on Sunday after FCSO UAS team was able to locate the 3-year-old dog tucked away in some tall grass using one of their drones.“She is safely on her way home, and the UAS team was able to practice some very valuable search and rescue techniques with our drone,”...
Eerie final photo of volunteer firefighter mum before she was found dead after vanishing off a remote bushwalking track
A woman who vanished six days ago after leaving her home to go on a bushwalk is believed to have died, with police suspecting a body found near where she was last seen likely belongs to her. NSW Rural Fire Service volunteer Georgina (Gina) Rickard, 58, was last seen at...
It wasn't until my house caught fire that I realized the importance of a power bank
A completely unexpected and thoroughly horrifying experience led me to appreciate a very unexpected piece of technology.
