Register now for sustainable communities workshop
SARASOTA COUNTY – Saving energy, water, and other resources are key elements of sustainability. For a limited time, Sarasota County also has a way for attendees to save money to attend its annual sustainability workshop. Discounted, “early-bird” registration remains open until Sept. 26 for the 17th Annual Sustainable Communities...
ERAP nearing full disbursement of funds
Sarasota County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has expended Emergency Rental Assistance 1 (ERA1) funding and is nearing the full disbursement of ERA 2 funding previously provided by the U.S. Department of Treasury to those the Sarasota County community in need of rental and utility assistance. As a result, the program has disbursed over $15.4 million to 1,070 households.
Water Quality Report Card
According to the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program (SBEP) Sarasota Bay Ecosystem Health Report Card, Sarasota County's water quality has been improving since 2018. The report card tracks a combination of four chemical and biological indicators of water quality and ecosystem health. Each indicator gives us a different perspective about the extent to which high nutrient levels might be affecting area bays.
DOH: Protect yourself from mosquito-borne illness
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) is urging all residents and visitors, especially those that are spending time outdoors, to protect themselves from mosquito and tick bites this summer season. While most tick and mosquito bites are only an annoyance, sometimes these bites can be dangerous. Preventing bites reduces the risk of a person getting infected with a mosquito-or tick-borne disease.
