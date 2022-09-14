ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Star, TX
People

Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'

Stefani and Shelton performed their duets "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody but You" during the event Gwen Stefani just got her Grand Ole Opry shining moment! On Saturday night, Blake Shelton returned to the legendary stage and performed two back-to-back shows. During the event, the country star brought out wife Stefani for a memorable performance, which also marked her in-person Grand Ole Opry debut. Stefani, 52, joined Shelton, 46, for a performance of "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere." In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
People

Camila Cabello Blocks Gwen Stefani from Taking a Country Singer for Her The Voice Team — Watch!

“Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you’re singing about," Shelton tells The Voice contestant Morgan Myles in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE The Voice is back for season 22, and competition between the coaches is already heating up! In a clip from the NBC singing competition series shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of its Sept. 19 premiere, singer-songwriter Morgan Myles delivered a blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" that prompted all four coaches to turn their chairs around — and sparked conflict between them. Seconds after Myles, 35,...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Caroline Jones Reveals How Touring With Zac Brown Band Has Inspired A New Chapter Of Music

Caroline Jones has an impressive range of inspirations who she’s worked with firsthand that have helped influence her musical sound through the years, from Jimmy Buffett to Kenny Chesney to Zac Brown Band. There are island vibes, country notes, and hints of rock and roll that all come together with Caroline’s unique personal touches to create her library of impressive and ever-evolving music. Most recently, the Antipodes singer has kicked off her own That Girl In The Band tour in between performing massive stadium dates with Zac Brown Band, and revealed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview how being that girl in the band has influenced her new music.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Las Vegas#Teenage Dirtbag#Cma Awards#Tiktok#Velvet Rodeo#The Las Vegas Residency
American Songwriter

Drake Milligan on ‘America’s Got Talent,’ Echoing Country Greats, and Debut ‘Dallas/Fort Worth’

Appearing for the last time on America’s Got Talent before the finale, Drake Milligan went back to where it all began, performing “Sounds Like Something I’d Do,” a song the Texas-bred singer and songwriter first sang during his audition. To keep himself in the competition, Milligan followed up with another one of his original songs, the honky tonk-dipped “Kiss Goodbye All Night,” giving another glimpse into his forthcoming debut, Dallas/Fort Worth, out Sept. 15.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy