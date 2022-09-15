ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tech billionaires lost $50 billion as stock prices tumbled on Tuesday

By Ameya Paleja
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hi0E8_0hwIk5XG00

The world's top richest people collectively lost $50 billion of their personal fortune as the New York Stock Exchange slumped on Tuesday amidst fears of rising inflation and looming inflation. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet, Google Guys, nobody was spared as prices of stock held by them tumbled, Market Insider reported on Wednesday.

Even as most people struggled to balance their work and life during the pandemic, the world's top billionaires were struck gold and saw their fortunes soar. According to a CBS report in 2021, the first year of the pandemic gave a $4 trillion boost to the billionaires' wealth, raising the call for a "wealth tax."

Most billionaires weren't happy with such demands, but as time has passed and the pandemic has mellowed, the fears of a slowdown in the economy have set in. The Russian aggression in Ukraine sent fossil fuel prices through the roof, and the subsequent inflation has hit everybody hard. To rein in the inflation, countries have been hiking interest rates, which are expected to put brakes on the sluggish economy and send us into a recession.

Billionaire wealth erodes as stock prices tumble

Starting from the top of the richest people in the world list, Elon Musk's Tesla stock dipped four percent, shaving off $8 billion of his personal fortune. Jeff Bezos, who Musk is happy is the number two, lost almost $10 billion as his Amazon stock tanked by seven percent.

Google's parent company Alphabet also saw its stock price slide by six percent, which saw the cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, popularly known as the Google Guys, lose about $5 billion each.

Software giant Microsoft also saw its stock prices go down by five percent, which left founder Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Balmer poorer by $3 billion and $5 billion, respectively. Interesting Engineering has previously reported how Gates wants to erase himself from the billionaires list, but this is definitely not the way he wants it done.

Gates' dear friend Warren Buffett, who is the only person in the top 10 of Bloomberg's Billionaire List to have 'Diversified' holdings, wasn't spared either and lost $3 billion of his personal worth erased on Tuesday, while Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, found someone else at fault once again to see his Meta stock dip on Tuesday.

Most Popular

Since the beginning of 2022, these men have seen their personal fortunes reduce by as much as $295 billion or 20 percent for this year alone, showing that the markets aren't as buoyant as one would want them to be.

Exceptions to the trend

The only exceptions to this trend have been Indian billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, who not only bucked Tuesday's slump but have seen the year in the green. While Ambani's personal wealth has soared by $4 billion this calendar year, backed by his energy-strong portfolio, Adani's fortunes have skyrocketed by a whopping $70 billion during the same time, Markets Insider said in its report.

On Wednesday, the stock showed some signs of recovery as most of the billionaires who had lost money on Tuesday made up some the following day. But what's the use of all this money if your mom comes over and has to sleep in the garage, eh Elon?

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffet
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Warren Buffett
Person
Gautam Adani
Person
Sergey Brin
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Mukesh Ambani
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Stock#Tech#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Tesla#Google Guys#Cbs#Russian#Alphabet
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Dire Prediction About the Economy

Inflation is by far the word of the year 2022. Soaring prices of goods and services are at their highest in 40 years, which considerably affects the purchasing power of households. To relieve consumers, the Federal Reserve has embarked on an aggressive monetary policy, marked by a sharp rise in...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
nationalinterest.org

The Pentgaon Is Betting Big on the Jet Engine of the Future

Without an injection of funding, the United States' advanced propulsion industrial base could be in trouble. On behalf of the U.S. Air Force, the Department of Defense awarded five equal contracts to defense industry heavyweights to develop America’s next jet engine as part of the Next Generation Adaptive Propulsion (NGAP) program. Specifically, the awards have gone to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, General Electric, and Pratt & Whitney.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
117K+
Followers
11K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy