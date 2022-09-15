ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Greg Stiemsma got his big break with the Boston Celtics

 3 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Once upon a time, the late, great Boston Celtics broadcaster, coach and champion forward Tommy Heinsohn legendarily compared Celtics reserve big man Greg Stiemsma to his friend and Hall of Fame Boston teammate Bill Russell for the former’s shot-blocking ability.

While that comparison MAY have been a bit over the top even for Heinsohn, Stiemsma still holds a place in the hearts of Celtics fans from that era. Unselected in the 2008 NBA draft, Stiemsma played overseas and in the D League (as the G League was known then) before injury created an opportunity with the Celtics for the Wisconsin product.

While he never turned into a star or even a starter, he forged a nice — if short — NBA career on the strengths of that opportunity.

Take a look at this short clip of his story with Boston as told by the good folks over at the Celtics’ Reddit podcast.

