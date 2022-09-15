Marvel Midnight Suns now have a December 2 launch date after being postponed temporarily in August previously this year. You can add it right now to your wishlist. Firaxis listed the launch date for Midnight Suns as TBA following this second postponement. All of this was done to guarantee that the teams at Firaxis Games and 2K give the finest experience to their users. Midnight Suns may, however, arrive later this fiscal year, and as long as the revised launch date is maintained, that appears to be the case.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO