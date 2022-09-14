Read full article on original website
Panthers post third shutout
Posting its third consecutive shut out of the season, the Concordia eighth grade football team knocked off Abilene 30-0 Thursday night at Harold M. Clark Stadium. Concordia has outscored its opponents 84-0 in winning its first three games of the season. The Panthers broke a scoreless tie with a 2-yard...
T-Birds fall to Dodge City
Dodge City Community College defeated the Cloud County Community College volleyball team in straight sets Wednesday night in Bryant Gymnasium. Cloud County, now 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the Jayhawk Conference West Division, led 18-16 in the opening match when Dodge City went on a 9-2 run to close out a 25-20 victory.
County board, school board adopt resolutions of support for proposed RHID
In an effort to meet a need for moderate income housing in the community, the city of Concordia is proposing the use of a pair of financial tools for the development of a housing subdivision. The city is seeking to establish a Rural Housing Incentive District (RHID) to repay the...
School board approves proposed budget
A proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget that calls for a slight decrease in the tax rate was approved by the Unified School District 333 board of education during its regular meeting on Monday night. The school board voted 7-0 to approve a budget with an estimated tax rate of 46.624...
