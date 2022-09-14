ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Concordia Blade-Empire

Seventh grade defeats Abilene

The Concordia seventh grade football team shut out Abilene 24-0 in a home game Thursday night at Harold M. Clark Stadium. Concordia, now 3-0 on the season, got a 24-yard touchdown run by Ayden Krier in the first quarter. Brandon Vignery threw to Grayson Farha for the two-point conversion to...
CONCORDIA, KS
Concordia Blade-Empire

Panthers post third shutout

Posting its third consecutive shut out of the season, the Concordia eighth grade football team knocked off Abilene 30-0 Thursday night at Harold M. Clark Stadium. Concordia has outscored its opponents 84-0 in winning its first three games of the season. The Panthers broke a scoreless tie with a 2-yard...
CONCORDIA, KS
Concordia Blade-Empire

T-Birds fall to Dodge City

Dodge City Community College defeated the Cloud County Community College volleyball team in straight sets Wednesday night in Bryant Gymnasium. Cloud County, now 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the Jayhawk Conference West Division, led 18-16 in the opening match when Dodge City went on a 9-2 run to close out a 25-20 victory.
DODGE CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
City
Concordia, KS
Wamego, KS
Sports
Concordia, KS
Education
Concordia, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Wamego, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Concordia Blade-Empire

School board approves proposed budget

A proposed fiscal year 2022-2023 budget that calls for a slight decrease in the tax rate was approved by the Unified School District 333 board of education during its regular meeting on Monday night. The school board voted 7-0 to approve a budget with an estimated tax rate of 46.624...
CONCORDIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy