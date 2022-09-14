ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Enter to Win a Tinley Park Oktoberfest Prize Pack

The Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce presents Oktoberfest, September 16th through the 18th. Held at the 80th Avenue Metra lot in Tinley Park, this all-ages event features authentic music, food, beer, and carnival rides. Find us on Facebook or visit TinleyChamber.org for more info. Sponsored by Avocado Theory, America’s First Avocado based restaurant, and One Tinley Park, the Tinley Chamber can’t wait to see you at Oktoberfest.
TINLEY PARK, IL
CANCELED - Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest

This event has been CANCELED. We hope to bring it back next year. On Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Grand Avenue - visit Fox Lake, Illinois for the best Bloody Mary's the region has to offer. You've had one while on the Chain, now stop in downtown Fox Lake for a festival dedicated to the finest Bloody Mary's Fox Lake has to offer. The event will consist of live music, food, and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Mary's and vote for their favorite! This event is 21+ Children, babies, and pets are not allowed at this event.
FOX LAKE, IL
Witches Night Out To Feature Frightful Fun At Naper Settlement

Don your best witch’s attire and head to Naper Settlement Oct. 5 for Witches Night Out. Presented by the Naperville Woman’s Club, the 21-and-over event features a costume contest, tarot card readings, a scavenger hunt and a host of other fun activities. Continue Reading on Patch.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Art Talk – Riverwalk Fine Art Fair: One of the best in the country

Naperville Art League’s Riverwalk Fine Art Fair (RFAF) has been in the spotlight since its launch in 1985. In its inaugural year, the fair gained international attention when it became the site of a reenactment of Georges Seurat’s Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte as orchestrated by the League, several local businesses, community members, and a theatrical company.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Naperville, IL
Naperville, IL
Palos Park’s annual Autumn in the Park kicks off today

6:00 to 10:30 pm – Food Vendors, Beer, Wine and Spirits. 7:30 to 10:30 pm – Musical Entertainment –Hairbangers Ball – Main Stage. Noon to 12:30 pm – The Amazing Bob – magician show – Kids Area. 12:30 to 2:00 pm – House...
PALOS PARK, IL
Naperville Park District Announces a Lineup of Fall Events

Naperville Park District is offering a variety of events to help celebrate fall. From free community events to special programs available by registration, there is something for all ages. The Park District’s free, outdoor movie series, A Night at the Movies finishes the season with “Black Widow,” shown at the...
NAPERVILLE, IL
Hinsdale Girl the Model for Next American Girl Doll

Rio Lewis is an 11 year old from Hinsdale, and she happens to be the model for the newest American Girl doll, Claudie!. If you know about American Girl dolls, you know each doll is it’s own character with her own backstory. In this case, Claudie is a 9-year-old girl from 1920s Harlem. The look and appearance of Claudie, though, was modeled after Rio!
HINSDALE, IL
Adopt-A-Pet: Animal Care League

Animal Care League, 1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL. Thursday, October 6 from 6pm – 9pm at One Lake Brewing (1 Lake St., Oak Park, IL) Raise your glass, shout “PROST,” and join us for trivia, raffles, and local beer and eats. Grab your family and friends to form a trivia team and compete to win amazing prizes! All proceeds benefit homeless animals. Get tickets at barktober22.givesmart.com — https://e.givesmart.com/events/sKE/
OAK PARK, IL
Adrian Holman

Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17

Old Campground will be holding a flea market at the United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 17th from 9 AM until 3 PM CST. The flea market will be in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church. If there is rain on Saturday, then the flea market will be moved to Sunday, September 18th from 1 PM until 5 PM CST.
NEW LENOX, IL
5629 Saint Charles Road #205

Welcome Home to Remodeled Second Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Berkeley! The Space Welcomes you in with New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout the Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen! The Kitchen Boasts New White Shaker Style Cabinets and Stainless Steel Appliances! Continue into the Two Spacious Bedrooms with Ample Closet Space and New Carpeting! Freshly Painted in Warm Grey Tones! This Building offers Coin Laundry in the Common Area, and the Apartment offers Two Designated Off-Street Parking Spaces (10 & 28)! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: One Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only pays Electric. 1 Small Dog Accepted on a Case by Case Basis (25 lb max). Additional Annual Non-Refundable Pet Deposit of $365 required for 1 Dog. No cats. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 per Adult over 18. TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR A ONE-TIME, NON-REFUNDABLE MOVE IN FEE OF $800, PAYABLE AT THE TIME OF THE LEASE SIGNING.
BERKELEY, IL
Elk Grove Village divided over plan that would move students to different schools in name of equity

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposal to restructure the Elk Grove Village School District has a community divided.Some of the changes include moving students to different schools based on their grade level in the name of equity, according to school officials.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke to parents and educators on both sides of the debate.In a serene park in Elk Grove Village, a group of parents meets often to discuss the hotly-debated school proposal.They oppose the plan by Community Consolidated School District 59 to reconfigure its schools into grade level centers – where some schools would house kindergarten through...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL

