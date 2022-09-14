Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Free Agent Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Reportedly Has "Multiple" Offers
Since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, wide receiver Cole Beasley has had a devil of a time finding a new NFL team. But he could be on the verge of finally signing a contract. According to ProFootballNetwork, Beasley is drawing "serious interest and contract offers from multiple...
NFL・
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
Pete Carroll didn't outright come out as say former Seahawks don't like Russell Wilson, but he strongly implied it and explained why. The post Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Make T.J. Watt’s Status Official
The good news is that the Pittsburgh Steelers started their 2022 campaign with a victory over the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, it came with a price after reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited with an injury. He was visibly upset as he made his way to...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Jets, Brian Flores, Steelers, Texans
Matt Lombardo reports that Jets are “absolutely” shopping for help at offensive tackle help and believes that two “ideal fits” would be Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie. Steelers LB coach Brian Flores is no longer a head coach in the NFL but seems to be happy about the fact that he chose to continue working in the league with Pittsburgh.
Digital Trends
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase fined by NFL for middle finger salute in Week 1 loss to Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has reportedly been hit with a pair (pun intended) of fines for
Yardbarker
Steelers CB Cam Sutton on 2022 Team: “We Have the Best Defense in the League”
“It’s more than just a saying, we have to keep showing that week in and week out we have to prove it,” said Sutton on The Cook & Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan. Are we witnessing the best Steelers defense in over a decade? It’s a small sample size, but if Week 1 is any indication of the defense moving forward, they’ll be in great shape. The unit as a whole limited the high-powered Bengals offense to just 338 total yards while picking off Joe Burrow four times and sacking him seven times. They also produced nine tackles for losses. Sutton accounted for one of those interceptions in the second quarter.
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
The Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys each seek their first win of the 2022 season as they face off in Week 2. Here's picks and odds for the game.
Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks knew Russell Wilson’s hand signals in Week 1 win
NFL players change teams all the time. But longtime starting quarterbacks who have led great careers like Russell Wilson? Not
Yardbarker
NFL insider Sal Paolantonio says Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is first-ballot Hall of Famer
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has his flaws and his share of critics, both in Pittsburgh and around the league. But there is also no denying how impressive his overall head coaching resume is, and one prominent NFL insider (and Hall of Fame voter) believes it is good enough to make him a first ballot Hall of Famer.
Tagovailoa, Dolphins rally from 21 down to beat Ravens 42-38
BALTIMORE (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came during a spectacular fourth quarter, and the Miami Dolphins rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens 42-38 on Sunday. Tagovailoa’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle with...
Yardbarker
More Good News As Steelers Unveil 9/15 Injury Report: Najee Harris Full Participant
Harris and Levi Wallace were elevated from limited in Wednesday’s practice to full. Robert Spillane was listed on the report as a full participant in the second straight practice following an eye injury that kept him out near the end of the game in Ohio. Mason Cole was a limited participant, again with an ankle injury, while Cameron Heyward got a veteran day off.
Yardbarker
Steelers Week 2 Inactives For Important Conference Matchup Versus Patriots
The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New England Patriots in the home opener on Sunday afternoon. The team is coming off a wild 23-20 overtime win in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals. While the organization has a 53-man roster, not every player will suit up for game day. The main thing to take note of in terms of inactives a week ago was Mark Robinson and Kendrick Green not getting jerseys. Pittsburgh can dress 48 guys each week (if eight offensive lineman are active), but have just released the names of six who will not be active for the Week 2 matchup.
Bengals Coach Has Promising News On Wide Receiver Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Fortunately, it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. A few days ago, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins was making "good progress" in his recovery. "He’s making good progress through the protocol,”...
Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G
The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/18/22)
It is Sunday, September 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in gameday mode preparing for the New York Jets. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EDT. It goes without saying that Browns fans are incredibly excited about this game. Vehicles were lined up to get into the Muni Lot hours...
VOTE for the High School Football Player of the Week
There are two Friday Frenzy Games of the Week tonight. WCPO crews will be at Princeton vs. Lakota West and Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood Friday night.
