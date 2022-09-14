ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Steelers Make T.J. Watt's Status Official

The good news is that the Pittsburgh Steelers started their 2022 campaign with a victory over the division rival Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately, it came with a price after reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited with an injury. He was visibly upset as he made his way to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jets, Brian Flores, Steelers, Texans

Matt Lombardo reports that Jets are “absolutely” shopping for help at offensive tackle help and believes that two “ideal fits” would be Mike Remmers and Bobby Massie. Steelers LB coach Brian Flores is no longer a head coach in the NFL but seems to be happy about the fact that he chose to continue working in the league with Pittsburgh.
HOUSTON, TX
Digital Trends

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers CB Cam Sutton on 2022 Team: "We Have the Best Defense in the League"

“It’s more than just a saying, we have to keep showing that week in and week out we have to prove it,” said Sutton on The Cook & Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan. Are we witnessing the best Steelers defense in over a decade? It’s a small sample size, but if Week 1 is any indication of the defense moving forward, they’ll be in great shape. The unit as a whole limited the high-powered Bengals offense to just 338 total yards while picking off Joe Burrow four times and sacking him seven times. They also produced nine tackles for losses. Sutton accounted for one of those interceptions in the second quarter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

More Good News As Steelers Unveil 9/15 Injury Report: Najee Harris Full Participant

Harris and Levi Wallace were elevated from limited in Wednesday’s practice to full. Robert Spillane was listed on the report as a full participant in the second straight practice following an eye injury that kept him out near the end of the game in Ohio. Mason Cole was a limited participant, again with an ankle injury, while Cameron Heyward got a veteran day off.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Week 2 Inactives For Important Conference Matchup Versus Patriots

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New England Patriots in the home opener on Sunday afternoon. The team is coming off a wild 23-20 overtime win in Week 1 over the Cincinnati Bengals. While the organization has a 53-man roster, not every player will suit up for game day. The main thing to take note of in terms of inactives a week ago was Mark Robinson and Kendrick Green not getting jerseys. Pittsburgh can dress 48 guys each week (if eight offensive lineman are active), but have just released the names of six who will not be active for the Week 2 matchup.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bengals Coach Has Promising News On Wide Receiver Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday. Fortunately, it sounds like he's trending in the right direction. A few days ago, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Higgins was making "good progress" in his recovery. "He’s making good progress through the protocol,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/18/22)

It is Sunday, September 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in gameday mode preparing for the New York Jets. Kickoff is at 1:00 PM EDT. It goes without saying that Browns fans are incredibly excited about this game. Vehicles were lined up to get into the Muni Lot hours...
CLEVELAND, OH

