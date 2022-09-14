Read full article on original website
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
Josh Allen on half days of school for MNF game: 'That's how you create some Bills fans'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Citing traffic concerns with a Monday Night Football game for the Bills, both the Frontier and Orchard Park Central school districts will have half days of school on Monday. It's a been a hop topic among Bills fans, and on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
Josh Allen commercial with Lay's has a coin-toss twist (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a sense of humor and pulled it out for Frito-Lay. In July, it became known that Allen was shooting a commercial ad with the popular chip company at Highmark Stadium. During the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, it has been released. In it,...
Pittsburgh Steelers Release Major Update on T.J. Watt’s Injury Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed star linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve after he tore a pectoral muscle in the team’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He will miss a minimum of four games during the NFL season. While the Steelers will be without the...
Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision
It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
Improved Pocket Presence Crucial in Seahawks QB Geno Smith's Career Revival
Previously a second-round pick, Smith has always possessed NFL-caliber arm talent and athleticism. But after waiting eight years for another shot to start in the league, the development of a sixth sense in the pocket has been the biggest difference maker in his rebirth in Seattle.
Ravens officially make four roster moves on Wednesday
The Baltimore Ravens lost cornerback Kyle Fuller for the season during their Week 1 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh confirmed on Monday that Fuller suffered a torn ACL, effectively ending his season. However, the team has already made a move to add more depth at the cornerback position.
Colts vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 2 picks
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) will head south to Duval County for a Week 2 road matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field. Looking to get the proverbial monkey off their back, the Colts haven’t walked away with a win in Jacksonville since the 2014 season. Though they are favored entering the matchup, Colts fans know this game will be no cake walk.
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans
Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
Bills' Christian Benford reveals when he found out he'd make first start (video)
Bills cornerback Christian Benford knows how to keep a secret. Prior to facing the Rams on a massive stage on Thursday Night Football in Week 1, Benford was told he’d be making the start well before kickoff. In fact, he knew for a day or more already. “I didn’t...
