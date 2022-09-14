ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 1

Related
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision

It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 2 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) will head south to Duval County for a Week 2 road matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field. Looking to get the proverbial monkey off their back, the Colts haven’t walked away with a win in Jacksonville since the 2014 season. Though they are favored entering the matchup, Colts fans know this game will be no cake walk.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy