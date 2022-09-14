Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
Tom Brady will reportedly get Wednesdays off this season
Brady will take every Wednesday off as a rest day. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will get every Wednesday off during this season as a “rest day”, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. His designated status will be the same every Wednesday. Brady has taken off...
49ers’ Trey Lance Suffered Significant Ankle Injury
He was carted off the field and coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters the severity of the injury after the game.
Tom Brady and Buccaneers proving Super Bowl not a priority
The Buccaneers and Tom Brady may say that a Super Bowl is a priority in Tampa, but we aren’t seeing that championship mentality. This is a hard thing to write in Week 2 of the season before Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have even played their second game, but the team that won the Super Bowl almost two years ago is quickly taking themselves out of the running for a chance to win another ring.
How to watch Saints vs. Buccaneers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
Last Season Records: New Orleans 9-8; Tampa Bay 13-4 The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season (36-27 and 9 to nothing) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Saints and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome. If the 9 to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
