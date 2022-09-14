Last Season Records: New Orleans 9-8; Tampa Bay 13-4 The New Orleans Saints won both of their matches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season (36-27 and 9 to nothing) and are aiming for the same result on Sunday. The Saints and Tampa Bay will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET at Caesars Superdome. If the 9 to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO