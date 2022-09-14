Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Passengers Flying to Hawaii Surprised with Free Ukuleles and a Lesson Aboard World’s Happiest Flight –WATCH
Known for their inflight mischief designed to make passengers smile, Southwest Airlines outdid themselves this week on a flight to Honolulu. After boarding the plane in Long Beach, California, flyers were delighted on Friday to find a ukulele waiting for them in their seat. They would soon learn that Guitar...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Boeing 737 Hawaii Flights | From 1969 Funbirds To Now
There’s a lot of history with the Boeing 737 in Hawaii. Next time you fly one, think about how it started with Aloha Airlines. They were groundbreaking in multiple ways, in addition to being a hands-down favorite for Hawaii residents with their coupon books. It’s been over 50 years since the first 737 flew here, and the tradition continues today with Southwest, Alaska, and United.
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe
Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
BEAT OF HAWAII
$99 First-Class Hawaiian Air Interisland Includes Free Bags/Lounges
If you’ve ever wanted to fly first class on Hawaiian Airlines, here’s your chance to give it a try for under $100 each way. Not only is this the lowest price we have ever seen offered, but it comes with three other perks of financial value too. First...
KHON2
Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aloha Festivals Collection
Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
STUDY: Is Hawaii the most desirable state to live in?
People live in Hawaii for different reasons. Some for the weather, others for the easy access to outdoor activities, and many because they were born and raised here.
HDOH approves second medical cannabis dispensary for Green Aloha
The Hawaii Department of Health approved a second storefront for Green Aloha on Kauai.
Oahu Mexican restaurants for National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.
Hawaii tops list for most expensive grocery bills
How much money do you put toward your monthly grocery bill? The average monthly cost for groceries in the United States is about $355.50 a month per person.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
KITV.com
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid severe shortage of nurses, Hawaii nursing schools reject 100s of qualified applicants
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii’s hospitals grapple with a dire shortage of nurses, nursing schools across the state are rejecting hundreds of qualified applicants. The reason: There aren’t enough instructors to teach them. Officials say the number of instructor vacancies has doubled since 2016. Of the 131 full-time...
Toilet paper is back at these Hawaii bathrooms
A steadier supply of industrial-sized products has been secured.
mauinow.com
Less pain at the pump on Maui
Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
Aloha Stadium to celebrate its first Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest began as a royal wedding celebration in Bavaria, Germany, more than 200 years ago with multiple days of drinking, feasting and fun. That tradition continues to be celebrated in Hawaii. The Aloha Stadium will be celebrating Oktoberfest for the first time. Joining us this morning with what we need to know is Jen Armstrong, […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
KITV.com
Major change coming to Waipio Valley access starting on Monday
WAIPIO VALLEY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All Big Island residents, county-permitted tour company operators, and those seeking to practice their Native Hawaiian traditional rights will be allowed in to Waipio Valley in covered 4-wheel drive vehicles starting on Monday. Back in February, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth closed Waipio Valley Road,...
Hawaii residents to get up to $1,200 from the state
Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
