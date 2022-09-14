ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

BEAT OF HAWAII

Boeing 737 Hawaii Flights | From 1969 Funbirds To Now

There’s a lot of history with the Boeing 737 in Hawaii. Next time you fly one, think about how it started with Aloha Airlines. They were groundbreaking in multiple ways, in addition to being a hands-down favorite for Hawaii residents with their coupon books. It’s been over 50 years since the first 737 flew here, and the tradition continues today with Southwest, Alaska, and United.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Goodwill Hawaii Opens New Location in Kaneohe

Honolulu (KHON2) – Goodwill Hawaii’s newest store and donation center is now open in Kaneohe. Goodwill Hawaii has been seeing 3,000 donors a month at two designated donation sites in the Kaneohe neighborhood, which encouraged the decision to open a store and donation center. “We’re just really excited...
KANEOHE, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Finest Friday: Aloha Festivals Collection

Honolulu (KHON2) – Local clothing brand Hawaii’s Finest partners with Living808 to bring exclusive deals to viewers. For over 12 years Hawaii’s Finest has been known as the “people’s brand” bringing entertainment, food and apparel to residents statewide. Living808 viewers can take advantage of...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Less pain at the pump on Maui

Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Oahu schools recognized as models of excellence under national Blue Ribbon program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Oahu schools have been recognized as national models of excellence. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary were named National Blue Ribbon schools on Friday. The federal Blue Ribbon program honors public and private schools based on academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps. The three Hawaii...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Aloha Stadium to celebrate its first Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest began as a royal wedding celebration in Bavaria, Germany, more than 200 years ago with multiple days of drinking, feasting and fun. That tradition continues to be celebrated in Hawaii. The Aloha Stadium will be celebrating Oktoberfest for the first time. Joining us this morning with what we need to know is Jen Armstrong, […]
HALAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Major change coming to Waipio Valley access starting on Monday

WAIPIO VALLEY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All Big Island residents, county-permitted tour company operators, and those seeking to practice their Native Hawaiian traditional rights will be allowed in to Waipio Valley in covered 4-wheel drive vehicles starting on Monday. Back in February, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth closed Waipio Valley Road,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
Jake Wells

Hawaii residents to get up to $1,200 from the state

Money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Hawaii, here is some fantastic news for you. You can expect a refund as early as this week. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Recently, Ige shared that refunds would be sent out in the next 48 hours.
HAWAII STATE

