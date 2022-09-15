Multi-platinum and 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend has released the music video for “Wonder Woman,” the newest single from his eighth studio album, LEGEND. Shot in Tuscan, Italy, the Elderkin-directed video shows Legend paying tribute to powerful and graceful women. Ironically, Elderkin originally introduced Legend to his wife Chrissy Teigen in 2006 and was behind the vision for his 2013 smash, “All of Me.” The visual for “Wonder Woman” debuts on the same day as the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary (Sept. 14). More from VIBE.comJohn Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In "All She Wanna Do" Music VideoBrandy And John Legend Tapped For Audible's 'Words + Music'...

MUSIC ・ 53 MINUTES AGO