mymotherlode.com
Mother Lode Views Focuses On Summerville High
Tuolumne, CA — Summerville High School is celebrating its 111th birthday this weekend with an “All Years Reunion,” and Superintendent Michael Merrill will be the guest on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. Last week’s show featured Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey. Mother Lode Views airs...
mymotherlode.com
Third Weekend In September Event Summary
It is the third weekend in September and there are several significant events planned in the Mother Lode. In Angels Camp South Main Street will be closed today, Friday, September 16 between 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM from St Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road for Bret Harte High School’s Homecoming Parade. At Ironstone Amphitheatre Friday night there will be a UB40 concert.
mymotherlode.com
Tremendous Turnout For 49er Fest In Groveland
Groveland, CA — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 49er Festival and Parade came roaring back as many lined Main Street/Highway 120. There were 54 entries of floats, antique and hotrod cars, horses, cowboys and girls, and even a very tall Uncle Sam, as can be viewed in the image box along with other photos of the parade.
mymotherlode.com
Garbage Grab Along HWY 108
Tuolumne County, CA — Although Caltrans has named the project California’s Coastal Cleanup Day, inland crews did a little tidying up themselves yesterday. Caltrans District 10 had crews cleaning up several areas throughout Tuolumne, Calaveras, Amador, Mariposa, and Alpine counties on Friday, Sept. 16th. In total, crews filled 243 bags of trash, according to district officials.
mymotherlode.com
HWY 49 To Temporarily Close In Angels Camp Due To A School Event
Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may want to avoid a section of South Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp this afternoon. The street will be lined with revelers for Bret Harte High’s Homecoming Parade. Angels Camp Police detailed that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Bret Harte Road near St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 today. That stretch of the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the floats and festivities.
mymotherlode.com
Rolling Right Along To Another Win
The Sonora Wildcats closed out the non-league portion of their schedule Friday night with a blowout 63-12 win over the visiting West Wolfpack. The Wolfpack opened the game with a 35-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage that had an additional 15 yards tacked on for a Sonora penalty. The Wildcat defense stood firm, however, and forced a turnover on downs four plays later. It would be the closest West came to the end zone for the next three quarters. Starting at their own 35-yard line, Sonora moved quickly down the field and found the endzone on an 8-yard run from junior fullback Brandon Hensel, and the rout was on.
mymotherlode.com
Twain Harte á la Carte This Saturday
Soroptimist International of Twain Harte is thrilled to be back with their signature food and wine tasting event. Stephanie McCaffrey, President of Soroptimist International of Twain Harte, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Twenty four years ago, the group started an exciting event outdoors under the...
mymotherlode.com
AHS Is Dropping Its COVID-19 Visitor Requirements
Sonora, CA – With a State Public Health Officer Order issued on Thursday relaxing the COVID-19 rules to visit loved ones in health facilities, Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) is following that direction. Starting Saturday, Sept. 17th, visitors to hospital facilities will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19...
mymotherlode.com
How The State CARE Court Program Will Impact Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — After being chosen by the state as one of seven counties to pilot the CARE Court dealing with mental health and homeless issues, Tuolumne County Superior Court CEO Hector Gonzalez detailed to Clarke Broadcasting how it will be implemented. “You just have to walk around downtown...
mymotherlode.com
Groveland 49er Festival Returning
Groveland, CA — A popular community tradition in Groveland is returning this weekend. After a two-year COVID hiatus, the 49er festival will be held this Saturday (September 17). The parade begins at 9am along Highway 120/Main Street in downtown Groveland. Activities will then shift over the Mary Laveroni Park...
mymotherlode.com
High School Football Approaching Midseason
Sonora, CA — One Tuolumne County high school football team is hoping to keep its winning streak alive when hosting Tracy West, while the other is on a bye week. The Sonora High Wildcats (3-1) are in the midst of a three-game winning streak and will play the 0-4 Tracy West at Dunlavy Field. Kickoff is at 7pm and you can hear all the action live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Deadly Crash On HWY 108/120 Slows Traffic
Update at 10:45 a.m.: The CHP reports that a vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Highway 108/120 near the Tulloch Dam Road intersection, between Knights Ferry and Keystone in Tuolumne County, has been removed by tow crews. Traffic is moving freely once again on the highway. The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of the family. Further details on the deadly collision can be viewed below.
mymotherlode.com
Jobless Rates Rose Slightly In August
Sonora, CA – The state saw a slight increase in the unemployment rate for August, and the Mother Lode followed that trend. The Employment Development Department (EDD) released its report on Friday, showing that in August there was a 0.2 percentage point gain. This is the first time since May of 2020 that the state’s jobless rate saw a month-over-month increase. The state has now regained 98.3 percent (2,711,600) of the 2,758,900 nonfarm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the EDD noted that August marked the 11th consecutive month of nonfarm job gains, which now totals a 690,000 job gain over that time period.
mymotherlode.com
Concerns Raised Over Potential Copperopolis Biosolids Composting Facility
Copperopolis, CA – Community members expressed frustration and concerns at two community meetings recently regarding the possibility of a biosolids composting facility in Copperopolis, and now the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) wants to set the record straight. The facility would be stationed at the district’s wastewater treatment plant...
