The Sonora Wildcats closed out the non-league portion of their schedule Friday night with a blowout 63-12 win over the visiting West Wolfpack. The Wolfpack opened the game with a 35-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage that had an additional 15 yards tacked on for a Sonora penalty. The Wildcat defense stood firm, however, and forced a turnover on downs four plays later. It would be the closest West came to the end zone for the next three quarters. Starting at their own 35-yard line, Sonora moved quickly down the field and found the endzone on an 8-yard run from junior fullback Brandon Hensel, and the rout was on.

SONORA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO