Cruz, Mary-Louise
Mary-Louise Cruz, born October 2, 1950 in Los Angeles, California passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her residence in Groveland, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation Arrangements. Date of Death: 09/15/2022. Age: 71. Residence: Groveland, CA.
Greenup, Jean
Jean Ann Greenup, born March 10, 1935 passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Arrangements.
Third Weekend In September Event Summary
It is the third weekend in September and there are several significant events planned in the Mother Lode. In Angels Camp South Main Street will be closed today, Friday, September 16 between 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM from St Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road for Bret Harte High School’s Homecoming Parade. At Ironstone Amphitheatre Friday night there will be a UB40 concert.
Cassidy, Paul
Paul Howard Cassidy age 52 of Oakdale, California (a frequent visitor to Sonora & Angels Camp) born May 9, 1970 in Modesto, California passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at his residence in Oakdale, California. Cremation is planned and services will be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson...
AHS Is Dropping Its COVID-19 Visitor Requirements
Sonora, CA – With a State Public Health Officer Order issued on Thursday relaxing the COVID-19 rules to visit loved ones in health facilities, Adventist Health Sonora (AHS) is following that direction. Starting Saturday, Sept. 17th, visitors to hospital facilities will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19...
How The State CARE Court Program Will Impact Tuolumne County
Sonora, CA — After being chosen by the state as one of seven counties to pilot the CARE Court dealing with mental health and homeless issues, Tuolumne County Superior Court CEO Hector Gonzalez detailed to Clarke Broadcasting how it will be implemented. “You just have to walk around downtown...
Jobless Rates Rose Slightly In August
Sonora, CA – The state saw a slight increase in the unemployment rate for August, and the Mother Lode followed that trend. The Employment Development Department (EDD) released its report on Friday, showing that in August there was a 0.2 percentage point gain. This is the first time since May of 2020 that the state’s jobless rate saw a month-over-month increase. The state has now regained 98.3 percent (2,711,600) of the 2,758,900 nonfarm jobs lost during March and April of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the EDD noted that August marked the 11th consecutive month of nonfarm job gains, which now totals a 690,000 job gain over that time period.
HWY 49 To Temporarily Close In Angels Camp Due To A School Event
Angels Camp, CA – Travelers may want to avoid a section of South Main Street/Highway 49 in Angels Camp this afternoon. The street will be lined with revelers for Bret Harte High’s Homecoming Parade. Angels Camp Police detailed that South Main Street/Highway 49 will be closed from Bret Harte Road near St. Patrick’s Church to Vallecito Road/Highway 4 today. That stretch of the highway is expected to be closed for about an hour from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the floats and festivities.
Car Fire In Calaveras County
Valley Springs, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a car fire on Highway 26 near South Burson Road in Calaveras County. Be prepared for activity in the area. There have been no initial reports of any injuries. Travel with caution. Written by BJ Hansen. Sign up...
Desire To Help Shape Young Minds
Sonora, CA, — The Sonora Union High School District Board of Trustees is looking for candidates to fill the vacant seat of one member that resigned last month. The board is seeking a replacement for Trustee Kimberly Norton, who stepped down on August 22nd, after being elected to the board in 2020. Norton represented the District Trustee Area 2 seat that includes Belleview, Columbia, Curtis Creek, and Soulsbyville school districts.
Reagan Dinner This Saturday Night
The Tuolumne County Republican Central Committee and the Tuolumne County Republican Women Federated are hosting the 2022 Reagan Dinner. Suzanne Cruz, a legislative representative for Tuolumne County Republican Women Federated, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. The dinner will take place on Constitution Day, Saturday September...
Groveland 49er Festival Returning
Groveland, CA — A popular community tradition in Groveland is returning this weekend. After a two-year COVID hiatus, the 49er festival will be held this Saturday (September 17). The parade begins at 9am along Highway 120/Main Street in downtown Groveland. Activities will then shift over the Mary Laveroni Park...
Mosquito Fire Now State’s Largest This Year
Placer County, CA — The Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties now has the distinction of being the largest in California so far this year. It is 64,159 acres and there is 20-percent containment. Over 9,200 structures remain threatened and an estimated 11,200 people are evacuated. 3,365 firefighters remain on scene.
High School Football Approaching Midseason
Sonora, CA — One Tuolumne County high school football team is hoping to keep its winning streak alive when hosting Tracy West, while the other is on a bye week. The Sonora High Wildcats (3-1) are in the midst of a three-game winning streak and will play the 0-4 Tracy West at Dunlavy Field. Kickoff is at 7pm and you can hear all the action live on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.
Rolling Right Along To Another Win
The Sonora Wildcats closed out the non-league portion of their schedule Friday night with a blowout 63-12 win over the visiting West Wolfpack. The Wolfpack opened the game with a 35-yard pass on their first play from scrimmage that had an additional 15 yards tacked on for a Sonora penalty. The Wildcat defense stood firm, however, and forced a turnover on downs four plays later. It would be the closest West came to the end zone for the next three quarters. Starting at their own 35-yard line, Sonora moved quickly down the field and found the endzone on an 8-yard run from junior fullback Brandon Hensel, and the rout was on.
Concerns Raised Over Potential Copperopolis Biosolids Composting Facility
Copperopolis, CA – Community members expressed frustration and concerns at two community meetings recently regarding the possibility of a biosolids composting facility in Copperopolis, and now the Calaveras County Water District (CCWD) wants to set the record straight. The facility would be stationed at the district’s wastewater treatment plant...
